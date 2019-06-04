Harris promoted to High-A Florida

ROME, GA - Rome Braves outfielder Trey Harris has been promoted to High-A Florida from Single-A Rome. In corresponding moves, outfielder Jeremy Fernandez has been transferred to Rome from High-A Florida.

Harris, 23, was leading the South Atlantic League with a .366 batting average and was named to the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star team. Harris also led the league with a .437 OBP, a .594 slugging percentage and a 1.031 OPS. His 44 RBI are third-most in the league while his four triples also ranked tied for third-best in the SAL. Harris was originally selected by the Braves in the 32nd round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Missouri.

Fernandez, 21, was named by the organization as the 2018 GCL Braves Player of the Year after hitting .281 over the course of 47 games last season. He ranked fifth among all Braves farmhands with a .492 slugging percentage and sixth with an .813 OPS. Fernandez was signed by the Braves as a non-drafted free agent on May 18, 2015.

The Rome roster has 25 active players and 4 injured.

