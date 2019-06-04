Fireflies Game Notes: June 4 vs. Rome (Game 58)

Columbia Fireflies (22-35) vs. Rome Braves (26-31)

RHP Willy Taveras (3-5, 3.99) vs. LHP Gabriel Noguera 2-2, 4.24)

Tues., June 4, 2019 - Segra Park (Columbia, SC) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 58

LISTEN: FirefliesLiveStream.com / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn App

WATCH: MiLB.TV

LAST TIME OUT: Simeon Woods-Richardson hurled five no-hit innings and led Columbia to a 5-2 season-opining victory against the Braves on Monday. Woods-Richardson - the 18-year-old - posted career highs in innings pitched (5.0) and strikeouts (8). The one batter he walked was the only batter to reach against him. Some timely hitting did the trick, too. The Fireflies scored four runs in the third and never looked back. Four different Columbia hitters - Ronny Mauricio, Chandler Avant, Mark Vientos, Brian Sharp - knocked in runs.

THIS HAS BEEN FUN: The Fireflies have had more success against the Braves (10-4 record) than any other team in the South Atlantic League this year.

THIS HAS BEEN FUN, Pt. II: Eight of the 14 games between Columbia and Rome this year have been decided by three or fewer runs. The Fireflies defeated the Braves, 9-8, in 10 innings on May 19 (after Gerson Molina knocked in Walter Rasquin in the top of the 10th) and walked off against their rivals on May 13 at Segra Park (Brian Sharp walk-off single).

MAURICIO MAGIC: Fireflies shortstop Ronny Mauricio was named a South Atlantic League All-Star on Tuesday. Mauricio is eighth in the league with 58 hits and sixth in total at-bats (207). The second-rated Mets prospect also leads Columbia in batting average (.280), runs (22), hits and games played (51). Mauricio, a physically gifted switch-hitter, is just 18 years old and one of the youngest players in New York's entire minor-league system. The native of the Dominican Republic signed with the Mets for $2.1 million in the summer of 2017.

MAURICIO MAGIC, Pt. II: Mauricio is currently riding a seven-game hit streak (May 26-June 3). The shortstop is hitting .323 (10-for-31) during the streak. Mauricio has also reached base safely in 13 of his last 14 games.

MARKY MARK'S LEADING THIS FUNKY BUNCH: Since May 14 (18 GP), Mets prospect Mark Vientos is hitting .297 (22-for-74) with five doubles, three homers and 13 RBI. In the prior 33 games (April 4-May 13), Vientos hit just .216.

HIM, TOO: Coincidentally enough, Columbia outfielder Wagner Lagrange has also performed nicely since May 14. Over his last 16 games, Lagrange is batting .288 (17-for-59) with six doubles, a triple, a homer and 7 RBI. The 23-year-old also struck his first career grand slam on May 28.

F=m(a): Shervyen Newton is having perhaps his finest stretch at the plate this season. The 20-year-old Mets prospect had his 10-game hit streak snapped on Sunday (he was one off Mark Vientos' team-best 11-game hit streak). Newton's 13-game on-base streak was snapped as well. During the hit streak (May 22-June 1), Newton hit .400 (14-for-35), that included two doubles, a triple, two homers, five RBI, four walks and three stolen bases.

