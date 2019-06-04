Three Drive Players Tabbed for South Atlantic League All-Star Game

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Three Greenville Drive players were selected to represent the organization at the 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game on June 18th in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Southern Division team will feature Drive right-handed pitcher Thaddeus Ward and infielders Triston Casas and Devlin Granberg. Casas and Granberg will start at third base and first base, respectively.

"Thad, Triston and Devlin have all produced outstanding numbers for us this season," said Drive manager Iggy Suarez. "It is an honor to represent the Drive organization and they will do so extremely well as they always do," said Suarez.

Ward has shined in the Drive starting rotation all season long. He currently ranks second in the South Atlantic League in both ERA (2.02) and strikeouts (71). The righty went 24.0 consecutive innings without allowing a run and is currently on a streak of 26.1 straight innings without having allowed an earned run. Ward has held opposing hitters to a .189 clip on the year and holds a 1.01 WHIP, both top-10 marks in the league.

Casas currently ranks fourth in the South Atlantic League in RBI with 43, sixth in home runs with 10 and ninth in slugging percentage with a .492 mark. The corner infielder put together an impressive May, batting .315 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 31 RBI, to go with six multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI games in 27 games in the month. Casas also leads the Drive in runs with 29 and total bases with 89, while tying for the team in doubles at 13.

Granberg currently ranks eighth in the South Atlantic League with a .298 batting average and sixth with a .396 on-base percentage, while sitting in a tie for third with four triples this year. The infielder leads the team in hits with 51 and walks with 23 and is tied with Casas for the team lead with 13 doubles. Granberg also put together a terrific May, batting .347 with 12 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 19 runs in 27 games in the month.

"We are thrilled to be sending three players to the South Atlantic League All-Star Game, as it speaks extremely well on the Red Sox player development staff," said Drive General Manager Eric Jarinko. "Thad, Triston and Devlin are extremely deserving of these honors, and we are glad to see them recognized for their accomplishments on the field."

