Five Legends Named to South Atlantic League All-Star Team

June 4, 2019





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends are excited to announce that five Legends have been selected to the South Atlantic League Southern Division All-Star Team. With Legends Manager Brooks Conrad, Hitting Coach Jesus Azuaje, and Athletic Trainer Danny Accola, RHP Jonathan Bowlan, LHP Austin Cox, RHP Jon Heasley, CF Michael Gigliotti and DH Chase Vallot will be participating in the 60th Annual All-Star Game on June 18th at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia.

"We are proud that five of our players have been selected to represent the Legends in the All-Star Game. They have been very entertaining to watch during the first half of the season for our fans and we are excited for them to show off their talent at the All-Star Game," said Legends President/CEO, Andy Shea.

Austin Cox has been a staple in the Legends rotation all season long. He hurled 7.0 shutout innings May 12 while facing the Augusta Greenjackets while allowing three hits and striking out eight. On May 23rd, he matched a career high 9 strikeouts against the Hickory Crawdads. Cox has not allowed a run in his last two starts (12.1 innings).

Jonathan Bowlan fanned a career high nine batters in his first start of the season, April 8 against the West Virginia Power. He then tossed 5.0 shutout innings April 24 against the Greensboro Grasshoppers allowing one hit without walking a batter and striking out six. Bowlan has allowed only three home runs all season (58.2 innings).

Jon Heasley transitioned from bullpen to starting rotation at the end of April after not allowed an earned run from April 6th to the 22nd. He pitched 6.0 shutout innings May 14 at Kannapolis while striking out eight batters. In his next start May 19 facing the Asheville Tourists, he pitched 6.0 innings allowing one run on one hit wile walking one batter and striking out a career high 10.

Michael Gigliotti is currently hitting .282 with 15 doubles and 16 RBI. He leads the South Atlantic League in stolen bases (23) and has only been caught stealing three times. He recorded a 10-game hit streak from May 20th -June 1st going 16-39 with four doubles, five RBI and five stolen bases. Gigliotti has also recorded two doubles in two games (April 11 and April 14)

Chase Vallot currently leads the Legends with 9 home runs. He also recorded a five-game hit streak April 19-25 going 8-19 with four doubles, 1 HR and five RBI. While designated hitting, he has recorded five doubles two triples and four of his home runs.

The Legends, a Class A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and member of the South Atlantic League, play all home games at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington, Kentucky.

South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2019

