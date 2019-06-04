Two Intimidators Make 60th Annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Intimidators are pleased to announce that Ian Dawkins and Johan Dominguez have both been selected to represent the Intimidators in the 60th Annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game. The 2019 Mid-Summer Classic will be played in Charleston, West Virginia on June 18 at Appalachian Power Park.

Proving to be one of the easier selections to start in outfield for the Northern Division, Dawkins is currently leading the SAL in hits (78) and doubles (21) through the first 57 games of the season. With all of his success at the plate this season, Dawkins has been able to play two positions in the outfield at a high level, starting 19 games in left field and 33 in center field.

Back to his production at the plate, the 27th round pick in the 2018 First-Year Player Draft is second in batting average (.350) and OBP (.408) in the SAL.

With May being his most productive month of the season, capturing multiple awards from the SAL, Dawkins hit .419 in the month, including a 5-for-6 game against the Lexington Legends on May 9.

The former Sacramento State outfielder has twice as many games where he has reached base safely three or more times (14) than games not reaching base safely at all (7).

Currently on an 18-game hitting streak and a 29-game on-base streak, Dawkins carries an OBP of .521 in the first innings of games. Dawkins has hit in the leadoff spot in 47 of the 55 games that he has appeared in.

To put a little icing on the cake for the starting left fielder in the All-Star Game, Dawkins is the only player in the SAL that is top 10 in stolen bases that has a success rate above 80% (83.33%).

Dawkins also leads the Intimidators with 21 multi-hit games on the season.

Dominguez has been one of the most reliable options for manager Ryan Newman out of the bullpen and as a starter in 2019. Through 10 games and four starts, Dominguez holds a team-best 1.61 ERA through 28.0 innings.

The Dominican Republic native did not allow a run in his first 6.1 innings of work before giving up five earned runs on April 19 against Hagerstown. If you can look past the April 19 outing, Dominguez has not allowed any other earned runs all season long.

With a couple promotions and injuries forcing Newman to lean on Dominguez to start games, the 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher has tossed 19.0 innings without giving up one earned run in his last four appearances (all starts).

In his last two outings, Dominguez has tossed back-to-back six-inning gems, allowing only one unearned run over 12.0 innings.

Between the Dominican Summer League Brewers, Arizona League Brewers and Advanced Rookie League Helena in the Milwaukee system and Advanced Rookie League Great Falls in the White Sox organization in 2018, Dominguez went 3-0 with a 0.77 ERA (3 ER/35.0 IP), two saves and 40 strikeouts in 25 relief appearances.

Dawkins, Dominguez and the Northern Division will be managed by West Virginia's manager, David Berg. The Power manager is in his third season managing. The Southern Division will be managed by Brooks Conrad, the Lexington Legends skipper for 2019.

The Delmarva Shorebirds placed a SAL-high eight players on the roster, the same number of All-Stars Kannapolis had last season.

The 60th Annual SAL All-Star Game is scheduled to begin at 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18.

