Braves Bats Silenced in 5-2 Loss to Fireflies

COLUMBIA, SC - Columbia starter RHP Simeon Woods-Richardson handcuffed the Rome offense on Monday evening, firing 5 shutout innings while not allowing a hit. His performance set the tone in a 5-2 Rome loss that sent the Braves to their third consecutive defeat of the road trip.

With the game scoreless in the Bottom of the 3rd inning the Fireflies got to Rome starting pitcher RHP Alan Rangel. The first four batters reached base in the inning and all eventually scored. Rangel was unable to work his way out of the inning and was lifted for lefty reliever Dilmer Mejia, who finished the frame and pitched well out of the bullpen.

After Columbia added their final run in the 5th inning the Braves got their first hit in the 6th and then began to make some noise in the 7th. Greg Cullen opened the inning with a double and then scored on a Trey Harris double to center. Logan Brown followed with a single into left to score Harris and bring Rome to within 5-2, but the Braves were never able to bring the tying run to the plate.

Harris finished 1-3 with a double, walk, and an RBI. Cullen was 1-3 with a double, a run scored and was also hit by a pitch. Brown was 1-3 with an RBI. Rangel got the loss, going 2.2 innings while allowing four runs on four hits. He struck out two and walked two. Mejia was solid out of the bullpen, throwing 3.1 innings and allowing only one run on four hits. He struck out two and walked one. Lefty Jake Higginbotham enjoyed one of his best outings of the season, retiring all six batters he faced. He struck out two on the night.

Rome has now lost 10 of 14 games this season against Columbia including 6 of 7 played at Segra Park.

Rome and Columbia continue their three game series on Tuesday evening. First pitch of Game 2 is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Segra Park. Rome will start Venezuelan LHP Gabriel Noguera (2-2, 4.24) while Hagerstown will counter with RHP Willy Taveras (3-5, 3.99).

Rome Braves (26-31): 2 R 4 H 1 E

Columbia Fireflies (22-35): 5 R 8 H 0 E

W: Simeon Woods-Richardson (1-6)

L: Alan Rangel (4-4)

S: Chris Viall (2)

Time: 2:30

Attendance: 1,776

