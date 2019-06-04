Four Claws Combine on Shutout in 1-0 Win
June 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release
LAKEWOOD, NJ - Four BlueClaws pitchers combined on Lakewood's third shutout of the season as the BlueClaws topped Hagerstown 1-0 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Park.
Mark Potter came on for Manuel Silva (1-2) in the ninth and got the last two outs with runners at first and second, earning his second save. Silva, the winning pitcher, threw 3.1 scoreless innings in relief to give the BlueClaws (20-37) a second straight win to start the series with the Suns (26-32).
In the ninth inning, Nic Perkins was called out for running out of the first base line on a bunt attempt. A throwing error would have given the Suns first and third with nobody out. With two on and two out, Mark Potter came in and got a strikeout and ground out to end the game.
The BlueClaws got the game's lone run in the sixth inning. Jonathan Guzman walked, then stole second for his 16th swipe of the season. When the throw went into centerfield, Guzman went to third. He came in on the groundout by Rafael Marchan to put the BlueClaws up 1-0.
Lakewood starter Ethan Lindow did not allow a run over 4.1 innings. He struck out five and walked two. Rafi Gonell got the last two outs in the fifth after replacing Lindow.
Hagerstown starter Tim Cate gave up one run in six innings while striking out six.
Jacob Rhinesmith had two hits for Hagerstown.
The teams finish their series on Wednesday at 11:05 am. RHP Kyle Glogoski (3-1) will start for Lakewood opposite RHP Tomas Alastre (3-4).
