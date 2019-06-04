South Atlantic League Announces Rosters for All-Star Game

CLEARWATER, FL - Eric Krupa, president of the South Atlantic League, has announced the rosters for the 60th Annual SAL All-Star Game,scheduled to be played on June 18, 2019, at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia, home of the West Virginia Power.

For the Northern Division, the Delmarva Shorebirds placed eight players on the roster, including starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, shortstop Adam Hall and designated hitter Seamus Curren. The Greensboro Grasshoppers provide six players, including first baseman Mason Martin , second baseman Rodolfo Castro , center fielder Lolo Sanchez, catcher Grant Koch and pitchers Brad Case and Alex Manasa. The West Virginia Power contribute four players, including starting catcher Jake Anchia. The Hickory Crawdads provide three players, including third baseman Jonathan Ornelas. The Hagerstown Suns and the Kannapolis Intimidators each provide two players, with Hagerstown providing right fielder Jacob Rhinesmith and Kannapolis providing left fielder Ian Dawkins. The Lakewood BlueClaws provide one player.

West Virginia manager David Berg will skipper the Northern Division All-Stars. Berg is in his third season managing in the league (Greensboro 2012 and 2014), and his seventh year as a manager in the Minor Leagues. Berg will be assisted by West Virginia's Eric Farris and Alon Leichman. Handling the athletic trainer's duties for the Northern Division will be West Virginia's Josh Gallagher.

For the Southern Division, the Charleston RiverDogs placed six players on the team, including starting pitcher Luis Gil and left fielder Canaan Smith. The Lexington Legends contribute five players, including center fielder Michael Gigliotti and designated hitter Chase Vallot. The Asheville Tourists and Rome Braves each provided four players, with Asheville providing shortstop Terrin Vavra and Rome providing starting catcher Logan Brown, second baseman Greg Cullen, and right fielder Trey Harris. The Augusta GreenJackets and the Greenville Drive each contribute three players, with Greenville providing first baseman Devlin Granberg and third baseman Triston Casas. The Columbia Fireflies contribute one player.

Lexington skipper Brooks Conrad will manage the Southern Division squad. Conrad is in his first season managing in the league and in his second season as a manager. Conrad will be joined on the Southern Division coaching staff by Charleston's Francisco Leandro, Columbia's Royce Ring and Lexington's Jesus Azuaje. Lexington's Danny Accola will serve as the team's athletic trainer.

Both all-star teams will be represented by 26 players, selected by the votes of the team's managers and coaching staffs, local media and front office executives. Appalachian Power Park will be hosting its second SAL All-Star Game, having previously hosted the game in 2009. The annual SAL All-Star Game dates to 1960, when the All-Stars defeated the Salisbury club, 6-2, in Newton, NC.

"The amount of talent that is showcased each year in this game is tremendous, and this year certainly continues that tradition," said Krupa. "West Virginia Power General Manager Jeremy Taylor and his staff have been working for more than a year in order to put together one of the most anticipated events on the baseball calendar."

A variety of events have been scheduled in Charleston, West Virginia in conjunction with the 60th SAL All-Star Game. A Festiv-ALL Star Concert on the banks of the Kanawha River and the opportunity to get autographs from the 2019 SAL All-Stars will lead off the events on Monday, June 17th at Steptoe & Johnson Plaza in Haddad Riverfront Park, beginning at 5:30pm. An All-Star Luncheon will be held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Tuesday, June 18th. Gates open at Appalachian Power Park at 5:00pm and A Home Run Derby featuring SAL players will begin at 6:00pm. The 60th Annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game at Appalachian Power Park on June 18th is scheduled to begin at 7:35pm. More information can be found at www.wvpower.com.

