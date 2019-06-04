Augusta Sports Leagues Host Softball & Kickball Finals at SRP Park
June 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC - The Augusta Sports Leagues, LLC (ASL) in partnership with the Augusta GreenJackets, will be hosting their Spring Adult League final for Softball and Kickball on Tuesday, June 4th. Gates will open at 6PM with the Spring Coed Softball Championship starting at 6:30PM then the final game will be the Coed Kickball Championship starting at 7:45PM. The championship games are FREE and open to the public to come out and enjoy.
Concessions will be open featuring food and drink specials:
Iced Cold draft beer
Limited Concessions Menu
Coca-Cola drinks and Water
Championship Games:
6:30PM Spring 2019 Coed Softball Championship Game:
Pitches Be Crazy (away) vs. Little Ricky and the Rukuteens (home)
7:30PM Coed Kickball Championship:
Ball & Oates (away) vs. Multiple Scoregasms (home)
"Augusta Sports Leagues is excited to be able to partner up with the GreenJackets to offer adults a chance in a lifetime to be able to play at the same venue as some of the up and coming MLB players," stated ASL League Director, Keith Edmondson. "Our Spring 2019 Softball and Kickball teams are ecstatic to have the opportunity to play in front of friends, family, and anyone else who loves watching games at a ballpark."
The Augusta GreenJackets would like to remind everyone that outside food and drink are not permitted in SRP Park.
