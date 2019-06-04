Game Notes (June 4)

The Power continues their three-game series against the Hickory Crawdads Tuesday evening at L.P. Frans Stadium, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. RHP Clay Chandler (5-2, 3.31 ERA) is on the bump for West Virginia.

ANCHIA HOMERS IN 7-2 LOSS TO HICKORY: Jake Anchia launched his eighth home run of the season and Josias De Los Santos shined over four solid innings of relief, but a six-run fourth inning was too much for West Virginia to overcome in a 7-2 loss to the Hickory Crawdads Monday evening at L.P. Frans Stadium. Deivy Florido was brilliant through his first three innings, setting down nine of the first 10 batters he faced, but the Crawdads got to him in the fourth. Hickory sent 10 men to the plate in the frame and scored six times, as Curtis Terry got things going with a two-run homer, while Matt Whatley stroked a run-scoring single and Melvin Novoa laced an RBI double before Jonathan Ornelas plated two more with a double of his own to cap the inning. The Power responded with two runs in the fifth, as Joseph Rosa worked a one-out walk and Anchia cranked his homer to left field to make it 6-2 Hickory. De Los Santos stemmed the tide from the fifth to the eighth, retiring 10 consecutive batters before Sherten Apostel lofted an opposite-field long ball to push the lead to its final tally at 7-2.

THE LONG BALL: Anchia's home run is the Power's 48th of the season, tied for fourth-most in the South Atlantic League behind Charleston (49), Greensboro (62) and Hickory (65). Only 17 of West Virginia's homers have come on the road this season, tied with Lakewood for the fourth-lowest total in the league.

ALL-STAR ANCHIA: The 2019 South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star and starting catcher collected his eighth home run of the season Monday night, the most on the Power amongst active players (Jarred Kelenic, 11). Anchia's eight long balls are tied for 12th-most in the league with Asheville's Willie MacIver and Rome's Trey Harris. The Nova Southeastern product homered for the first time since May 18 at Greenville. Anchia posted his second career three-hit game (May 8 vs. Augusta), as well as his eighth multi-hit contest and fifth multi-RBI game of the season.

FINDING HIS FOOTING: De Los Santos has slipped into a nice groove in the South Atlantic League over his last four appearances (three relief outings, one start). Since May 18, the 19-year-old has tossed 16 innings (four straight four-inning outings) and ceded just two earned runs, good for a 1.13 ERA. De Los Santos has allowed just eight hits and three walks while striking out 13 batters in this stretch.

CHANDLER TABBED AS AN ALL-STAR: Earlier today, Tuesday starter Clay Chandler was named a South Atlantic League Midseason All-Star, one of four Power players to garner the league honor. Chandler has been a mainstay in West Virginia's rotation this season, boasting a 5-2 record with a 3.31 ERA over 11 starts, with his wins tied with Ryne Inman for the most on the team and his ERA the lowest among qualified Power pitchers. The Paducah, Kentucky, native has hurled six quality starts, second-most on the team (Steven Moyers, 7). Chandler had an incredible April, going 3-0 with a SAL-best 0.31 ERA in his first five starts with 25K compared to five walks and a .182 average against him. In total, Chandler has spun the second-most innings in the SAL (65.1), and is one of five hurlers to throw a complete game.

PALL NAMED TO ALL-STAR SQUAD: Bryan Pall was one of two West Virginia relievers named to the Northern Division All-Star team Tuesday morning. Pall has posted a 3.44 ERA in 14 appearances with the Power in 2019, notching his first two career Minor League saves as well. The Michigan product has struck out 23 batters compared to eight walks across 18.1 innings, while holding batters to a .200 average against him.

DOMINANT DAYEISON EARNS ALL-STAR NOD: Dayeison Arias has been the best bullpen arm for West Virginia in 2019. Currently, Arias has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 appearances (April 25-present), during which he has thrown 17 innings, ceded just six hits and struck out 21 batters compared to four walks. Only one other pitcher in the SAL has a spotless ERA with at least that many innings under their belt in this span, Kannapolis starter Johan Dominguez (21 innings, six games, four starts). Overall, Arias is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA over a team-high 18 appearances with 32 strikeouts in 24 innings and a .155 batting average against him.

DIVISIONAL STRETCH TO FINISH: Despite not being in the playoff hunt, the Power has the chance to play spoiler for two teams still fighting for the first half Northern Division playoff spot. West Virginia closes out the first half playing nine of their final 13 games against Northern Division foes, with all of those contests coming against teams the Power has not faced yet this season (Hagerstown, Hickory and Delmarva).

POWER POINT: Bobby Honeyman had his eight-game hitting streak snapped Monday after notching an 0-for-4 effort.

