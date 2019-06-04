Four Braves Named South Atlantic League All-Stars

June 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release





ROME, GA - The South Atlantic League announced rosters for the 60th Annual SAL All-Star Game earlier today. Four Rome Braves players were named to the Southern Division roster and will represent the Single-A Braves in the upcoming game Tuesday, June 18. This year's contest and festivities will be hosted by the West Virginia Power at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia.

While RHP Jose Montilla was the lone Braves hurler named to the team, three position players were also selected including starting catcher Logan Brown, second baseman Greg Cullen and right fielder Trey Harris to round out the Braves participants.

Brown, 22, is hitting .290 with nine doubles, a triple, one home run and 24 RBI in 41 games for the Single-A Braves this season. In 14 games during the month of April, Brown posted a .327 average with one homer and seven RBI. The Indiana native is the son of Kevin Brown and was selected by the Braves in the 35th round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Southern Indiana.

Cullen, 22, is hitting .253 with 12 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 19 RBI in 54 games for the Single-A Braves. He's walked 30 times this season, tied for fifth-most among South Atlantic League leaders. Cullen has also scored 37 runs on the season, tied for sixth-most in the league. The New York native was originally selected by the Braves in the 15th round of the 2018 draft out of Niagara University.

Harris, 23, is leading the South Atlantic League with a .366 batting average. He also leads the league with a .437 OBP, a .594 slugging percentage and a 1.031 OPS. His 44 RBI are third-most in the league while his four triples also rank tied for third-best in the SAL. Harris was originally selected by the Braves in the 32nd round of the 2018 draft out of the University of Missouri.

Montilla, 21, is 1-4 with one save and a 3.48 ERA in 13 relief appearances for the Rome Braves this season. He's stuck out 24 while walking just seven in 31 innings of work. Montilla went 1-0 with a 1.56 ERA in six outings during the month of April. Montilla was signed by the Braves as a non-drafted free agent on January 10, 2017. He spent all of last season at R-Danville.

Both Northern Division and Southern Division teams will be represented by 26 players. The all-stars were selected by a vote of the team's managers, coaching staffs, local media and front office executives. The annual SAL All-Star Game dates to 1960.

Don't miss your chance to see the Braves all-stars in action at State Mutual Stadium. The Rome Braves return home Thursday, June 6 to start a seven-game homestand with a four-game series against the Lexington Legends that runs through Sunday afternoon. The homestand wraps up with a Monday through Wednesday series against the Charleston RiverDogs.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.