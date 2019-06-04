GreenJackets Outlast Asheville for 7-6 Win

June 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





Asheville, NC: Dalton Combs was playing in just his 5th game as an Augusta GreenJacket and the left-hander played a massive role in a 7-6, 11-inning win for the GreenJackets (29-29) over the Asheville Tourists (24-34) on Tuesday night. Combs goes 2-4 with five-RBI including a grand slam. He also drove home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning.

The win for the Jackets, combined with the loss for Charleston, puts Augusta only two games out of 1st place with 12 games to go in the 1st half of the season.

After the GreenJackets scored the first run the previous night, it was Asheville breaking open the scoring on Tuesday evening. An RBI double for Asheville's Jonny Cresto gave the Tourists a 1-0 lead after two innings, as scoring from 2nd base was Coco Montes.

Asheville scored two more times in the 3rd inning. A leadoff home run for Will Golsan made the score 2-0 Asheville and later in the inning, a groundout for Coco Montes produced a run to make it 3-0 Tourists. Asheville tacked on another run off GreenJackets starter Adam Oller in the 5th inning. An RBI double for Grant Lavigne pushed the Asheville lead to 4-0.

Shelby Lackey was dealing on the mound for Asheville, he had allowed just two hits through his first five innings on the mound and the Jackets had not scored. That would change in the 6th inning.

Lackey was a pitch away from going six scoreless frames on the hill. With Anyesber Sivira on 3rd base, Diego Rincones singled in a 3-2 count to make it a 4-1 game. Frankie Tostado and Jacob Gonzalez both singled to load the bases, and it was Dalton Combs with a grand slam to give the Jackets a 5-4 advantage.

It was Combs first home run of his GreenJackets career and Augusta had the lead. Asheville would not go quietly though. In the 7th inning, they scored on a passed ball to tie the game at five.

We would go to extras, and with the game tied at five the GreenJackets scored twice in the 11th inning. It was an RBI single for Combs to score the 1st run, followed by an error on the shortstop Montes later in the inning to make it 7-5 GreenJackets. Augusta had three runners thrown out at home plate from the 7th inning to the 11th inning.

Asheville would scratch a run across in the 11th, but that would be all they could muster up as the Jackets go on to win by a final of 7-6. Ryan Walker earns the win on the mound, as he went the final three innings without allowing an earned run.

Player of the Game: Dalton Combs

In Dalton Combs 5th game as an Augusta GreenJacket, he drives in five runs, including a grand slam that helps the Jackets win the series over Asheville. Combs had the go-ahead RBI in the 11th inning as well.

Tomorrow's Game: 7:05 PM @ Asheville Tourists (Colorado Rockies), McCormick Field, Asheville, North Carolina

Pitching Matchup: (ASH) LHP Colten Schmidt (1-2, 1.95 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Keaton Winn (2-4, 4.31 ERA)

Keaton Winn will make his 2nd start of this road trip after he went 4.1 innings on the mound against the Columbia Fireflies on May 31st. Winn this season has 33 strikeouts to only eight walks, and his ability to manufacture groundballs has been huge for his success. Winn was a 5th round selection by the Giants in 2018 out of Iowa Western Community College. He spent last year with the Class-A Short Season Salem-Keizer Volcanoes, and posted an ERA of 4.81 over 43 innings. Winn was also selected by the Giants in the 2017 MLB Draft as a 20th round selection, but he decided to return to school.

Colten Schmidt will get the baseball for the Tourists in the series finale. Schmidt has an ERA of 1.95 this season over 37 innings on the mound. That ERA is the best on the team, among active starting pitchers on the Asheville roster. After Schmidt was a 23rd round selection by the Colorado Rockies in the 2018 MLB Draft, he spent 2018 with the Boise Hawks in the Class-A Short Season Northwest League. While there, he appeared in nine games out of the bullpen and had an ERA of 10.80. He played his college baseball at Louisiana-Lafayette University.

Next Homestand: June 6th-June 9th vs the Kannapolis Intimidators

The GreenJackets return home to SRP Park to host the Kannapolis Intimidators June 6th - June 9th. It's going to be a weekend of fun featuring Thirsty Thursday presented by Garden City Social & Mr. Tattoo with a special Appearance by Kevin Kisner! The first 750 fans will receive a Golf Towel courtesy of Cintas and it's Tribute to Teachers Night. Friday it's First Responders Night, the first 1,000 fans will receive a one-of-a-kind set of plaid sunglasses courtesy of Best Office Solutions and Kids Run the Bases. Saturday SRP Park transforms to Margaritaville with a pre-game concert, Anthony and London Thuan State Farm Saturday, Kids Run the Bases and Post-game Fireworks presented by Helm Electric. The fun wraps up on Sunday with the ever popular Princess and Pirates Junior Jackets Sunday! All kids 12 and under get in for FREE, Path 2 College Sunday Funday with pre-game Catch on the Field and Post-game Kids Run the Bases. Get your tickets today to Catch the Buzz: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/single-game-tickets

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.