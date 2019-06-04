2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Rosters Unveiled

CHARLESTON, W. Va. - The West Virginia Power, in conjunction with the South Atlantic League and President Eric Krupa, is excited to announce the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star rosters for the Northern and Southern Divisions. Four West Virginia players were tabbed with All-Star nods, as starting catcher Jake Anchia and right-handed pitchers Dayeison Arias, Clay Chandler and Bryan Pall all earned Midseason accolades.

Tickets for the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game, presented by Segra, are available online at wvpower.com for only $11. Gates open at 5 p.m. on June 18, with the Home Run Derby slated for 6 p.m. and first pitch of the Midsummer Classic set for 7:35 p.m.

The Northern Division roster, led by West Virginia manager David Berg, holds some of the most potent sluggers and dominant pitchers in the South Atlantic League. Meanwhile, the Southern Division All-Stars, guided by Lexington first-year manager Brooks Conrad, field a roster brimming with top prospects.

Chandler headlines the trio of Power hurlers participating in the All-Star Game. The right-hander has been West Virginia's ace this season, sporting a 5-2 record with a team-best 3.31 ERA over 11 starts. Chandler's five wins are tied for fifth-most in the league, while his 65.1 innings are second-highest to fellow All-Star Brad Case (66.0, Greensboro). The Paducah, Ky., native has notched a scoreless streak of 21.2 innings (April 10-May 3), and went 32.1 innings without walking a batter (April 16-May 14).

Arias has turned into one of the premier shutdown relievers in the South Atlantic League. Currently, the right-hander has not allowed an earned run in his last 11 appearances, spanning 17 innings. Only one other pitcher in the SAL has a spotless ERA with at least that many innings under their belt in this stretch, fellow All-Star Johan Dominguez (21 innings, Kannapolis). Overall, Arias is 0-1 with a 1.50 ERA over a team-high 18 appearances and 32 strikeouts with a .155 batting average against him.

Pall has posted very solid numbers in his first year in professional baseball. After missing the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery following his 25th-round 2017 selection out of the University of Michigan, the reliever holds a 3.44 ERA with two saves in 14 appearances with West Virginia. He has struck out 23 batters compared to eight walks.

Meanwhile, Anchia has blossomed into one of the most productive hitters in the Power's lineup. Overall, the backstop boasts a .235 clip with a team-best eight homers and 20 RBI in 39 games. His eight long balls are tied for 12th-most in the SAL with a pair of Southern Division All-Stars, Asheville's Willie MacIver and Rome's Trey Harris. Behind the plate, the Nova Southeastern product has produced solid numbers, gunning down 31 percent of base stealers over his 301 innings.

The Delmarva Shorebirds headline the Northern Division roster with eight selections, including Northern Division starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. The Orioles' fourth-best prospect per MLB.com is 6-0 in eight starts with a 1.47 ERA, which would be the lowest ERA in the South Atlantic League if he had enough innings to qualify. Two other top-30 Orioles prospects dot the All-Star roster, with Adam Hall (#14) taking the starting shortstop spot and Drew Rom (#27) snagging a pitcher nod. Fellow hurlers Zach Matson and Ofelky Peralta join Rodriguez and Rom among the staff, while Daniel Fajardo was tabbed as a catcher, Doran Turchin claimed an outfield selection and Seamus Curran was dubbed the starting designated hitter.

Greensboro sends six players to the Midsummer Classic, including three former Power players in infielders Rodolfo Castro and Mason Martin and outfielder Lolo Sanchez. Martin stands atop the league's sluggers in homers (16) and RBI (56), as well as holds the third-best OPS (.951). Castro has the fifth-most extra-base hits (26) and ninth-highest OPS (.872), while Sanchez is tied for the most triples (5) and second-most stolen bases (19). Grant Koch secured the third and final catcher spot in the Northern Division, while Brad Case and Alex Manasa swiped two pitcher slots.

Hickory's trio of All-Stars are led by starting third baseman Jonathan Ornelas, the 18th-best prospect in the Rangers' system. Curtis Terry, who has the second-most home runs in the league (15), and Pedro Gonzalez round out the Crawdads' selections.

Kannapolis and Hagerstown are each providing two players, with the Intimidators' Ian Dawkins grabbing the starting left fielder nod to join pitcher Johan Dominguez in the All-Star Game. The outfielder has the most hits (78) and doubles (21), as well as the second-highest average (.350), in the league. The Suns' Jacob Rhinesmith secures the final starting outfield spot, while Gilbert Lara snatched a utility infielder role.

Lakewood's Kyle Glogoski claimed the final Northern Division pitcher slot as the single BlueClaws' All-Star. Glogoski has overpowered South Atlantic League hitters in his six games with Lakewood, posting a 3-1 record with a 0.96 ERA and a .123 batting average against him.

Leading the Southern Division with six All-Stars is the Charleston RiverDogs, with Luis Gil selected as the team's starting pitcher. Gil possesses the third-lowest qualified ERA in the league (2.08), as well as the second-lowest average against him (.183). The 13th-best prospect in the Yankees' system is 2-3 in 10 starts with Charleston. Catcher Josh Breaux (#15) and outfielder Josh Stowers (#25) are the other two Yankees' top-30 prospects earning All-Star nods, while infielder Mickey Gasper, outfielder Canaan Smith and starter Alexander Vizcaino round out the RiverDogs in the 2019 Midsummer Classic.

Lexington follows Charleston with a handful of All-Stars, beginning with a pair of Legends starters and Kansas City prospects in Jonathan Bowlan (#29) and Austin Cox (#21). Cox holds the seventh-lowest average in the league (.196), while Bowlan has the 10th-lowest (.205). Star-studded center fielder Michael Gigliotti, the 13th-best Royals prospect who leads the league in stolen bases with 23, earned the starting center field spot. Designated hitter Chase Vallot and pitcher Jon Heasley complete Lexington's five All-Star selections.

Rome and Asheville each contribute four members to the All-Star squad. Starting right fielder Trey Harris is atop the Braves' All-Star quartet, as Harris leads the league in average (.366) and OPS (1.031) and has compiled the second-most hits (74) and third-most RBI (44). Infielder Greg Cullen and catcher Logan Brown also garnered starting spots, while Jose Montilla secured a pitcher slot. For the Tourists, Terrin Vavra, who sits among the top 10 in the SAL in average, runs, OBP, slugging, OPS, hits, extra-base hits and doubles, headlines the group. Catcher Willie MacIver, starter Jake Bird and closer Alexander Martinez complete the foursome.

Augusta and Greenville place three members each on the Southern Division roster. The GreenJackets send two pitchers, Seth Corry and Jesus Tona, as well as utility outfielder Ismael Munguia. The Drive provides top Red Sox prospect Triston Casas as the squad's starting third baseman, while Devlin Granberg takes the starting first baseman nod and Thad Ward joins the pitching staff.

Columbia ties a bow on the Southern Division All-Star team with its lone selection in Mets number-two prospect Ronny Mauricio, who will be the team's starting shortstop. Mauricio is the 90th-best overall prospect in baseball per MLB.com, and is averaging .280 with one homer and 15 RBI in 51 games with Columbia.

Appalachian Power Park plays host to the league's Midsummer Classic for the second time in its 15-year history (2009), while Charleston, W. Va., welcomes the SAL All-Star Game back for a third time (1989) since baseball returned to the Capital City.

The 60th annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game, presented by Segra, is set for a 7:35 p.m. first pitch at Appalachian Power Park. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for the WOWK Tailgate Party, and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an All-Star Game-branded tumbler, courtesy of Segra. The Home Run Derby commences at 6 p.m. The participants for the Derby at TBD.

Catch all the action of the 2019 SAL Midsummer Classic on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App by searching "West Virginia Power Baseball Network" and the MiLB First Pitch App. Pregame coverage begins at 7:15 p.m. EST, with David Kahn and Kyle Youmans on the call.

For tickets and more information on the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game, presented by Segra, call the Power at 304-344-2287 or visit www.wvpower.com.

