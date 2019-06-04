Four Tourists Headed to the All-Star Game

ASHEVILLE - Four members of the Asheville Tourists were voted into the 60th annual South Atlantic league All-Star game. Terrin Vavra, Willie MacIver, Alexander Martinez, and Jake Bird will all represent Asheville in the mid-summer classic on June 18 at Appalachian Power Park; home of the West Virginia Power. The four selections are the third most of any team in the southern division.

Terrin Vavra was voted as the starting shortstop for the southern division squad. Vavra currently ranks sixth in the SAL in batting average; hitting at a .318 clip. Terrin also ranks among the top ten in the league in runs, hits, doubles, extra-base hits, total bases, slugging percentage and on-base percentage. Vavra has a pair of four-hit games this season and tallied a career-high six RBI in an April 9 contest against Charleston.

Willie MacIver is one of three southern division catchers headed to West Virginia for the All-Star Game. MacIver, has played in 52 games for the Tourists and is batting .253 with a team-high eight Home Runs and a team-high 34 RBI. Willie is also tied for the team lead in stolen bases with nine.

Alexander Martinez, Asheville's closer, will be a part of the southern division's bullpen on June 18. The All-Star closer currently leads the league in saves with 11. Martinez recorded eight of his 11 saves in the month of May and has 37 strikeouts in 23.1 innings pitched.

Jake Bird will also be a part of the southern division bullpen as an All-Star reliever. Bird is third on the team in appearances with 22 and had limited opponents to only 31 hits in 37 total innings. Jake is tied for the team lead in wins and has a solid 3.11 ERA on the season. Opposing hitters are batting just .237 against the right-hander from Valencia, CA.

The full list of All-Stars can be found on the South Atlantic League website. For information on attending the South Atlantic League All-Star game please contact the West Virginia Power at (304) 344-2287.

