Corry, Tona, Munguia Selected to SAL All-Star Game

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The South Atlantic League has announced that pitchers Seth Corry and Jesus Tona, along with outfielder Ismael Munguia have been named to the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game Southern Division Roster. The game will take place at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, West Virginia on Tuesday, June 18th.

"We couldn't be happier to send three outstanding young men to West Virginia for the All-Star Game," Tom Denlinger, GreenJackets Vice President stated. "We are looking forward to watching these guys represent the CSRA as they showcase their talents with some of the best prospects in all of baseball."

GreenJackets starting pitcher Seth Corry will make an All-Star Game appearance after an incredible start in 2019. He is currently 5th in the SAL in strikeouts with 65, an incredible statistic considering he has thrown only 43.1 innings on the mound this year. Corry, who is ranked as the #25 overall prospect in the Giants organization according to MLB.com, has an ERA of 2.49 this year.

Jesus Tona has made the All-Star Game roster as he has been one of the most dominant relievers in the South Atlantic League. Tona's eight saves are the 3rd most in the SAL, and he has a 1.61 ERA over 28 innings-pitched. Tona was named an All-Star in 2018 when he pitched in the Northwest League for the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short-Season Affiliate of the Giants). After he signed with the Giants as a catcher in 2014, Tona made the move to the mound in 2017. He has a career ERA of 1.30 and 20 saves in 62.1 innings on the hill.

Ismael Munguia is the only position player on the GreenJackets roster to make the All-Star Game. Munguia's season got off to a great start when he had a 15-game hitting streak from April 18th to May 8th. After going 4-4 with an RBI for the Jackets last night (Monday, June 3rd), he is now hitting .292 on the season. Munguia has hit in the leadoff spot 40 times this year and his K% of 11.3% is the 2nd best among hitters in the SAL.

"All three guys deserve this opportunity and they have been a big reason why we have had success so far in 2019," GreenJackets Manager Carlos Valderrama said. "Seth, Ismael, and Jesus will all be great representatives of the GreenJackets and the San Francisco Giants in West Virginia."

The game will take place on Tuesday, June 18th as gates open at Appalachian Power Park at 5:00 pm with a Home Run Derby featuring SAL players beginning at 6:00 pm. The 60th Annual South Atlantic League All-Star Game at Appalachian Power Park on June 18th is scheduled to begin at 7:35 pm. More information can be found at www.wvpower.com.

