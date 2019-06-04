Trio of 'Dads Hitters Named to SAL All-Star Team

Hickory, NC - Pedro Gonzalez, Jonathan Ornelas, and Curtis Terry were named to the 2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Game, League President Eric Krupa announced Tuesday morning. The three will represent South Atlantic League's Northern Division, which will take on the Southern Division on June 18th in Charleston, West Virginia.

Pedro Gonzalez has accumulated a .269 average this season. The outfielder has been dominant against lefties this season, hitting .444 with a .778 slugging percentage against southpaws. Gonzalez has smacked 10 homeruns and driven in 27 while stealing 6 bases. Gonzalez is tied for sixth in homeruns in the South Atlantic League and ranks 10th with a .489 slugging percentage.

Infielder Jonathan Ornelas leads the team with a .283 batting average and a .355 on base percentage. He has flashed power with five homeruns while also displaying quickness on the base paths with eight steals. Ornelas also had a team-long hit streak of twelve games in which he hit .385. He has hit .442 through 52 at bats when he leads off an inning this season.

Curtis Terry ranks second with 46 RBIs. He is also tied for second with 15 homeruns and 20 doubles. The first baseman paces the SAL with 35 extra base hits and 121 total bases. Terry has put together a .275 average through his first 54 games.

The 2019 SAL All-Star Game will take place in Charleston, West Virginia on June 18th at 7:35pm at Appalachian Power Park, home of the Power. All stars from the seven Northern Division teams will be taking on the best of the seven Southern Division teams in the 60th annual SAL All-Star Game.

