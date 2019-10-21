World Series Club Brimming with Suns

October 21, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - For the first time in franchise history, the Washington Nationals will compete in the World Series. They will face the winner of the ALCS, the Houston Astros.

After clinching the first National League Wild Card spot and edging out Milwaukee 4-3, the Nats took three of five from Los Angeles and swept St. Louis to clinch their berth in 2019's World Series.

Despite a 19-31 start to the season and a couple of injuries to key players, Washington figured out a way to piece it all together, make the playoffs and breeze their way through the top National League squads. A big part of that involved promoting guys from the minors and swapping for veterans.

A big group of this team started their journey to the show about 70 miles northwest of the Nation's capitol in Hagerstown, Maryland.

Pitching coach Paul Menhart replaced Derek Lilliquist as the team's pitching coach at the start of May and held the position for the Suns in 2007 and 2008.

The coaching staff isn't the only part of the team that has roots in Hagerstown. Members of the Suns as far back as Michael A Taylor and Adrian Sanchez who played in the Hub City in 2010-11 have played for the big league club this season and Juan Soto, who played more MiLB games in Hagerstown (39) than any other non-rookie league level represents the Suns as a member of the playoff roster.

All-in-all, 21 former Suns have donned a Curly W at some point this season.

These include three rehabbers, Ryan Zimmerman, Stephen Strasburg and Joe Ross.

In addition to those already named, former Suns pitchers Erick Fedde, Austin Voth, Matt Grace, Wander Suero, Austen Williams, James Bourque and Aaron Barrett have played for the big league club and fielders Victor Robles, Wilmer Difo, Carter Kieboom, Andrew Stephenson, Jake Noll, Raudy Read and Tres Barrera have made an impact for the parent club.

Brad Peacock will make his second appearance in the World Series with the Houston Astros. Peacock played in Hagerstown and was with the Nationals until he was traded to Oakland in 2011.

Game one of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday.

For more information about how to watch the future pros today, visit hagerstownsuns.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from October 21, 2019

World Series Club Brimming with Suns - Hagerstown Suns

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.