Suns Release 2020 Promotional Schedule

March 12, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Hagerstown Suns return to Municipal Stadium on Thursday, April 16 to begin the 40th season of Minor League Baseball in the Hub City. The Single A affiliate of the World Series Champion Washington Nationals will celebrate both with a memorable season filled with promotions, giveaways, special deals and more during their 70 home games in the South Atlantic League.

The first of 12 Thirsty Thursdays will help kick off the season on April 16, the first 500 fans through the gate will go home with a 2020 Suns magnet schedule featuring World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg presented by Jeanine McVicker, REMAX Realty. Select 12 oz beers will start at just $2 for each and every Thursday home game during the season.

Mark your calendars for 4 fabulous fireworks shows. Bigger, brighter and better than ever, the night sky will be lit up on June 19, presented by Coca-Cola, July 3, presented by Meritus Health, July 31, presented by the Hagerstown / Washington County CVB and August 14, presented by Miss Utility. Each show will be set to a different musical background.

On April 29 and May 13 local school children will be treated to some morning baseball at the Muni as part of our Education Game Series. Open to the public both games will begin at 10:35 AM.

Theme nights will again be a big part of the Suns home schedule. Wizards & Wands night June 6, Star Wars Night on June 20, Pre-July 4 event Salute to America on July 3, presented by Meritus Health and Margaritaville Night, July 10 to name a few. Also, all youth league players who come to the game in uniform on May 17 will be admitted free courtesy of the Hagerstown Suns.

The Suns will also be honoring all area teachers on May 3, Nurses on May 14, presented by Meritus Health, and our Military on Armed Forces Day May 16th. Other special themes include Faith & Family Day on May 24, Pride night on June 4, benefitting Hagerstown Hopes, a Father's Day picnic on June 21, Summer Camp Day on July 29 and a tribute to Motown on their 60th anniversary August 14.

Antietam Date Night is back for 2020. Antietam Broadband subscribers who show their bill at the gate will receive up to 4 free general admission tickets on May 12, June 16, July 8 and August 10.

Giveaways in 2020 include a Stephen Strasburg Bobblehead on June 19, presented by Coca-Cola, an Aaron Barrett bobblehead on July 31, sponsored by the Convention & Visitors Bureau of Hagerstown / Washington County and a Carter Kieboom Bobblehead on August 14, sponsored by Beaver Creek Antiques. And you'll want to be one of the first 1000 fans through the gates on July18th as Aladdin Awards of Funkstown, MD will be handing out commemorative coins honoring the 40th Season of Suns baseball and The Washington Nationals 1st ever World Series Championship.

Several Bark in the Park Wednesdays are scheduled throughout the year as well as Business Persons Specials on April 22 and June 17 with afternoon start times of 12:05 PM. And don't forget to bring the family out for Sunday Fundays where all kids 12 and under can run the bases following the game.

To see the Suns full promotional schedule, visit www.hagerstownsuns.com. Season tickets, 10-game plans and single game tickets are now available for the 2020 season with discounts for seniors. To purchase tickets or to learn more about Suns ticket plans, call 301-791-6266.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 12, 2020

Suns Release 2020 Promotional Schedule - Hagerstown Suns

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.