Crawdads Announce New Llamas On-Field Hat

Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads revealed an updated Llamas de Hickory on-field cap for the 2020 season.

This season's cap will feature a rust orange bill with a black crown. Each of the hat's six eyelets is a different color from the logo. The jersey will be the same mint green color with the black patterned sleeves that the team wore last season.

The Llamas will take the field at the Frans for six games in 2020 presented by the Catawba County Partnership for Children and the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The team will first sport the look on Wednesday, April 22nd in front of a sold-out education day crowd. The Llamas will return on Friday May 1st, Sunday June 22nd, Saturday July 18th, Saturday August 1st, and on Thursday August 20th. The July 18th game will also include a replica Llama jersey giveaway to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Pepsi.

The Crawdads take on the Llamas de Hickory identity as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" program, which features 92 teams across the country. Each night the Crawdads will celebrate Latino community and heritage through culturally-relevant music, concessions items, and promotions.

Dating back to the Incan Empire, llamas have long been revered for their utility and strength, both of which are tentpoles for the Crawdads organization. The logo holds nods to both Hickory's furniture-producing industry, see the furniture leg in the llama's mouth, and Latin America's vibrancy through the animal's colorful chullo.

New Llamas merchandise including onfield 5950 hats, adjustable hats, shirts, and replica jerseys for men, women, and children are now on sale.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 16th against the Lexington Legends. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

