Single-Game Tickets Available for All 2020 Shorebirds Home Games

March 12, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





Every promotion, every game, all the Shorebirds baseball action! Single-Game Tickets for the Shorebirds entire 2020 Season are now on sale online, in person, or over the phone!

Fireworks, Star Wars, Bobbleheads, Scrapple Night, Hat Giveaways, and so much more are ready to go for the 2020 season and tickets for each game are on sale now! Pick and choose the exact games that YOU want to come to with the perfect seat to take in some Shorebirds baseball.

To buy tickets for any of the Shorebirds 70 home games, please click here -- Buy Single-Game Tickets Now!

Please note that all single-game tickets are available for purchase online, in person, and over the phone by calling 410-219-3112! The Shorebirds Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 AM - 5 PM.

