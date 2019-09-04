Yoos Wins Trainer of the Year

HAGERSTOWN, MD - The South Atlantic League, in conjunction with the Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society (PBATS) has named Darren Yoos the 2019 South Atlantic League Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Yoos just finished his second season with the Hagerstown Suns. He has been with the Washington Nationals since 2013.

"Receiving this award is humbling," Yoos said, "I'm thankful for the opportunity I was granted by the Washington Nationals organization to work in this league."

The Connecticut State University-product began his career in baseball working for the Boston Red Sox organization in 2012. He served as an Intern Athletic Trainer prior to embarking on his journey with the Nationals the following season.

Hagerstown Suns General Manager Travis Painter said, "Darren is a great guy to have around the clubhouse. He goes about his business with a real purpose and it shows in the product that he puts out and amongst the players as they go about their work."

