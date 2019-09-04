Playoff Notes: Game 1, SALSCS vs Lexington Legends, 7:05 p.m., SRP Park

September 4, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release





Lexington Legends (KCR)(68-70, South 1st Half Champs) vs Augusta GreenJackets (77-61, South 2nd Half Champs)

Game #1 of the South Atlantic League South Championship Series

SRP Park - North Augusta, South Carolina

3-Game Series | Kansas City Royals vs San Francisco Giants | September 4, 2019 | 7:05 PM EDT

(LEX) RHP Jon Heasley (8-5, 3.12 ERA) vs (AUG) RHP Norwith Gudino (2-0, 0.60 ERA)

SAL SOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: Augusta vs Lexington

The South Atlantic League South Championship Series begins on Wednesday night from SRP Park as the GreenJackets make their return to the playoffs for the 1st time since 2013. The Lexington Legends (Kansas City Royals) edged out the GreenJackets by a 1/2 game for the 1st Half Championship, and it gave them home field advantage. The Jackets responded by posting the best record in the 2nd Half of the season and the best overall record in the South Division.

The Jackets took the season series with Lexington as they went 16-4. The two teams did play eight one-run games and their last meeting went to the Legends on August 25th. In that game, Lexington trailed 5-0 before they responded with nine unanswered runs against the Jackets from the 7th inning on. Lexington returns to the South Atlantic League Playoffs as they try to defend their 2018 South Atlantic League title.

ABOUT LEXINGTON STARTING PITCHER: JON HEASLEY

It hasn't been long since Jon Heasley last took the mound at SRP Park. On August 24th, Heasley made it through just three-innings and he allowed two runs. He needed 71 pitches that night, as he got the no-decision. Heasley started the season out of the bullpen before he moved into the starting role. The GreenJackets are hitting .283 this year against Heasley, and it's Jacob Gonzalez who has the lone home run off him this year. Heasley was a 13th round pick in 2018 out of Oklahoma State by the Kansas City Royals.

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2013

The last time the GreenJackets were in the playoffs, the year was 2013. Augusta is hoping things end differently this year than they did back then. The Savannah Sand Gnats (New York Mets) swept the Jackets in the SAL South Semifinals. The 2013 GreenJackets were led by current San Jose Giants Manager Hector Borg. The 2013 Jackets included current MLB players infielder Matt Duffy (Tampa Bay Rays) and pitcher Derek Law (Toronto Blue Jays). There were seven players on that 2013 squad to make it to the Major Leagues. The last GreenJackets team to walk away South Atlantic League Champions was in 2008. The GreenJackets have won 10 SAL Championships: 1916, 1924, 1939, 1946, 1955, 1963, 1989, 1995, 1999 and 2008.

CORRY NAMED SAL PITCHER OF THE YEAR

It wasn't a difficult decision for Coaches, Broadcasters, and Media Members to select GreenJackets ace Seth Corry as the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the year. He ended the regular season with the best ERA (1.76) in the South Atlantic League. He was also first in strikeouts (172) and tied for 1st in WHIP (1.07). Corry also passed Elvin Hernandez to become the GreenJackets All-Time leader in strikeouts.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.