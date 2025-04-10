GreenJackets Homestand Preview 4/15-4/20

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, are excited to welcome fans back to the ballpark for the second homestand of the season, and first six game homestand of the year. The highly anticipated Augusta Azaleas identity comes to life over the weekend, but there's exciting reasons to be at the yard all week long!

Tuesday, April 15th | First Pitch: 11:05am | Gates: 9:30am | Media partner: WRDW News 12/26, Sunny 102.7

Education Day

- Enjoy some midday baseball with this 11:05 AM start time at the park!

First Responders Tuesday - Presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors

- All first responders with a valid ID get $2 off tickets at the SRP Park box office! Plus, nominate a First Responder of the Game for their chance to be recognized at the game and receive a $50 gift card to Academy Sports + Outdoors. To nominate a first responder in your life, click here.

Wednesday, April 16th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Job & Career Fair - Presented by ADP

- Looking for a new career? Join us for the Job and Career Fair to meet with top local businesses that are currently hiring!

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

- Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

- Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to select home games! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Senior Resource Services, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information:

Warrior Wednesdays - Presented by Sizemore Inc.

- Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deals - Presented by Corona

- Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket.

Thursday, April 17th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Spring Break

- Party with us for our spring break game, with DJ Whiplash playing on the concourse throughout the evening!

Edgefield Parks and Recreation Night

- Cheer on the teams from Edgefield Parks and Recreation as they take part in a pregame parade!

Jeep Night Rubber Duck Package

- We're QUACKING up for JEEP Night, and fans can get involved by grabbing a special ticket package that includes a GreenJacket XL Rubber Duck! Click here for tickets!

Thirsty Thursday - Presented by Dave & Buster's, Dirty Boots Augusta, The Hyatt Agency, LLC., KICKS 99, and HD98.3

- Fans are sure to not go thirsty thanks to these can't-miss deals with $2 PBR and Busch Light (until last call), Half-Priced Durty Gurl RTDs and Surfside Cans, and Half-Priced 16oz. & 32oz. drafts (6-8pm)

Friday, April 18th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM, Fox54

Augusta Azaleas Blanket Giveaway - Presented by Cintas (First 1,000 fans)

- Talk about a bed of flowers¡K arrive early to get your hands on one of these Augusta Azaleas blankets!

Durty Gurl Vodka Cocktail Special - Presented by Durty Gurl Vodka

- Stop by the Durty Gurl Vodka Bar to try the day's half-priced specialty cocktail: Blueberry Lemonade - Durty Gurl Vodka, Blueberry Syrup, Owens Craft Lemonade

Feel Good Fridays:

- Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy select drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Saturday, April 19th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

Augusta Azaleas Night - Presented by Chicken Salad Chick

- The Augusta Azaleas blossom in honor of the iconic flowers found all over the CSRA!

- The Augusta Azaleas jerseys the players wear during the game will be auctioned off, with net proceeds benefiting the Ronald McDonald House of Augusta. Select Jerseys will be available online for auction: https://bit.ly/AGJ-Auctions

Post-Game Fireworks Show

- Celebrate Azaleas Weekend with one of the best fireworks shows in the CSRA, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm)

- Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

- Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert, featuring Jaycie Ward, on the concourse, 4:30-5:30pm. Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:05!

Sunday, April 20th |First Pitch: 5:05pm | Gates: 4:00 pm

Easter Game

- Join us for a 5:05 game with a pregame Easter Egg Hunt on the Field from 4:00-4:30!

Sunday Funday

- Pregame Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt on the field from 4-4:30

- Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

Jr. Jackets Kids Club - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health in partnership with Episcopal Day School and Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

- Kids 12 and under can join the coolest club in town with opportunities to receive general admission tickets to select Sunday home games & other benefits! Find out how to sign up at: https://www.milb.com/augusta/community/jr-jackets-activities

