FredNats shake off slow start, beat Salem 7-4

April 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals (2-4) came from behind to upend the Salem Red Sox (4-2) by a score of 7-4 with help from a porous Red Sox defense that committed four total errors in the loss.

It had to be a comeback win for the FredNats because Salem's starting pitcher Brandon Clarke was on his game in his professional debut. Boston's 30th-ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline fired his fastball up to 98 miles per hour with a devastating slider/sweeper combo to fool Fredericksburg across four perfect and efficient innings. The Leesburg, Va. native struck out five in the process before being pulled by manager Ozzie Chavez after his offense scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning.

It started with two walks from Fredericksburg starter Bryan Polanco who had previously matched Clarke with four scoreless innings. Merritt Beeker came in to relieve Polanco but immediately gave up a double to the nine-hole hitter Kelvin Diaz, making it 2-0 Red Sox. The other two runs scored on a fielder's choice misplay at third base by Jorgelys Mota and a sacrifice fly by Antonio Anderson.

The FredNats didn't get on the board until the sixth when the Salem defensive miscues began to pop up after a sure-handed first two games of the series. Shortstop Yoander Rivero walked to lead off the inning and scored when Salem overthrew a potential double play ground ball hit by Kevin Bazzell. Bazzell worked his way to third base and, when Jorgelys Mota struck out swinging on a ball to the backstop, raced home to make it 3-2 as Mota reached on the dropped third.

Salem added an insurance run in the top of the eighth, sending the game to the bottom of the inning when everything swiveled. Things started when Bazzell reached first on another throwing error, this one coming from shortstop Starlyn Nunez. Then Roismar Quintana and Jorgelys Mota ripped singles to load the bases with nobody out. Shea Sprague, the Salem reliever, nearly wiggled his way out of a tough spot, striking out both Jackson Ross and Moises Gallardo swinging for the first two outs.

Then, with Randal Diaz pinch-hitting for Rivero, Sprague made his pitch to try and finish the frame and forced Diaz to pop it up to shortstop. Nunez sprinted in looking for the final out but wildly overran the baseball, letting it drop for a Diaz double that scored two and gave Fredericksburg the lead 5-4. With a chance to add on, Cristhian Vaquero tapped into his extra-base power with a two-RBI triple to make it 7-4.

Robert Cranz came in to slam the door for the FredNats with a 1, 2, 3 inning culminating in a strikeout of Karim Ayubi. He got the save (1) as the win went to Matt Bollenbacher (0-1) out of the bullpen. Sprague, in his professional debut, got the loss despite all six runs he allowed being unearned.

Fredericksburg, ahead in the series 2-1, will throw Alexander Meckley (0-1, 10.80) in game four as the Red Sox opt for reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Week Blake Aita (1-0, 0.00) in a 7:05 start.

