Salem Red Sox to Undergo Exciting Rebrand Ahead of the 2026 Season

April 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Salem Red Sox News Release







SALEM, VA - A new era of baseball is coming to the Roanoke Valley.

The Salem Red Sox, proud Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are thrilled to announce that the organization will undergo a full rebrand ahead of the 2026 season. While the team will continue to deliver the same high-caliber, family-friendly entertainment that fans have come to love, the rebrand will usher in a bold new identity designed to celebrate the unique spirit, culture, and energy of the Blue Ridge region.

The current 2025 season will continue under the Salem Red Sox name and identity, with the new branding set to debut on Opening Day in 2026. Salem will remain the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

"This rebrand is about honoring our roots while embracing the next chapter in our story," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "We're incredibly proud of our history as the Salem Red Sox, and we're even more excited to create an identity that truly captures the pride and personality of our community."

The new name, logos, and uniforms will be officially unveiled in the Fall of 2025. Fans can expect a fresh look that reflects the deep baseball tradition of the area, pays homage to the region's assets, and embraces the pride and innovation that points toward an exciting future in Salem.

Fans are encouraged to stay connected via social media and the team's website for updates and announcements as the rebrand progresses.

