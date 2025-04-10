Early Blunders Cost RiverDogs in Sixth Straight Loss

April 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia, S.C. - For the second straight game, the RiverDogs claimed an early lead but couldn't maintain it and eventually fell 5-2 to the Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night at Segra Park.

The defeat is Charleston's sixth straight to open the 2025 season.

The RiverDogs' bats jumped on Fireflies starter Yunior Marte in the top of the first inning. After a walk from Connor Hujsak and a single from Jack Lines, the duo pulled off a double steal, and Hujsak scored on a throwing error. JD Gonzalez made it 2-0 Charleston with an RBI knock to bring home Lines.

The lead was short lived for the RiverDogs. Columbia struck for four runs on two hits, two hit batters, a walk and an error in the bottom of the first. After a one out RBI double from Brennon McNair that made it 4-2, Charleston starter Ryan Schiefer was removed.

Columbia's lead grew to 5-2 in the fifth inning, as Ramon Ramirez scored on a wild pitch from Jonalbert Rumbol.

After the first inning rally, the RiverDogs managed just two hits throughout the remainder of the contest: a Jose Perez single in the fifth and a Larry Martinez single in the seventh.

It was a strong evening for the Charleston bullpen, as the fifth inning wild pitch from Rumbol resulted in the only run allowed in relief by R-Dogs pitching. Owen Stevenson followed Schiefer in the first inning and eventually worked 3.2 shutout frames. Rumbol delivered three innings of one run ball, and Kaleb Corbett made his pro debut with a scoreless ninth inning.

The RiverDogs will continue their quest for their first victory of the season Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 pm in Columbia.

Action resumes at Riley Park on Tuesday, as the RiverDogs welcome the Hickory Crawdads for a six-game series. Tickets are available online at RiverDogs.com.

