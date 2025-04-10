Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.10 vs Charleston

The Fireflies continue their series with the Charleston RiverDogs tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Yunior Marte (0-0, 1.93 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Charleston counters with RHP Trey Pooser (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

NOVAS BLAST POWERS COLUMBIA TO 8-3 WIN: Josi Novas mashed a 106 MPH three-run homer in a six-run fifth inning that led the Fireflies to an 8-3 win over the Charleston RiverDogs Wednesday at Segra Park. The inning started after Milo Rushford worked a walk and the first four Fireflies to the plate reached safely. Hyungchan Um drove in the first run of the frame with a single. After that, Derlin Figueroa roped a double to right to give the Fireflies their first lead of the game 4-3. With Figueroa and Colton Becker aboard, Novas mashed his homer to tilt the game 7-3 in favor of the Fireflies. Two innings later, Novas came to the plate and singled to score Becker for his fourth RBI of the game. Becker also scored his third run of the contest on the play.

SPEED, I AM SPEED: After Asbel Gonzalez and Colton Becker each stole a base last night, the Fireflies now have the top two base stealers in the Carolina League. Gonzalez paces the circuit with seven swipes and Becker is tied for second with three other players at five stolen bases through as many games.

ON THE BOARD: Tuesday, Blake Wolters tied a career-best five innings pitched in a dominating performance against the Charleston RiverDogs. The righty allowed just one hit while punching out five batters to clinch his first win of 2025.Wolters threw 38 of his 61 pitches for strikes before handing the ball to the Fireflies bullpen.

BULLISH ON THE PEN: This week, the Fireflies bullpen has been on a tear. Tuesday, Jordan Woods spun four innings without allowing an earned run to close out a 4-1 win for Columbia. Wednesday, the bullpen carried the bulk of the work load, spinning 7.1 innings while allowing a single run to score. The strong outing allowed Columbia to come-from-behind and win 8-3. This week, Columbia's pen has a 0.79 ERA which has lowered the season mark to 4.55.

MULTI-HIT MAGIC: Last night five Fireflies recorded multi-hit games. The team now has 15 multi-hit games this year. Both Stone Russell and Derlin Figueroa had two hit games. The two pace the club with three games with more than one hit. Asbel Gonzalez, Hyungchan Um and Josi Novas also recorded two or more hits in Wednesday's game. Novas paced the pack with three hits.

MAKING A NAME FOR HIMSELF: Sunday, Derlin Figueroa became the first player in affiliated baseball to hit a pair of homers and walk four times in a single game since Josh Van Meter accomplished the feat June 14, 2021 for the Reno Aces as they sqaured off against Las Vegas. Figueroa also became the first Fireflies player to homer twice in a game since himself September 4, 2024 and the first player to walk four times in a game for Columbia since he did August 4, 2024. He is also the first Fireflies player to drive in six runs in a game since Trevor Werner accomplished the feat against Myrtle Beach September 8, 2023. With the two homers Sunday, Figueroa now has 15 in his Fireflies career, tying him with Brett Squires for fourth-most all-time.

OH CAPTAIN, MY CAPTAIN: The Fireflies have a new manager this season. David Noworyta is a 28-year-old former catcher who has coached within the Royals Organization since the 2022 season. The skipper played at the University of Hawaii prior to playing on the Tigers farm. Noworyta has baseball in his blood. His father, Steve worked for the White Sox and Philidelphia Phillies for over 40 years, retiring as the Director of Minor League Operations for the Phillies.

