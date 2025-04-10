Mudcats Drop Contest to Myrtle Beach

April 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Carolina Mudcats saw their five-game winning streak snapped on Thursday night as they fell to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 6-2 at Pelicans Ballpark.

Myrtle Beach (4-2) jumped out to a 5-0 lead against Mudcat starter Jack Hostetler (L 1-1) scoring three times in the opening frame with a pair of runs crossing on a single from Michael Carico.

Carolina (5-1) scored their first run in the fourth inning on a Demetrio Nadal base hit to make it 5-1.

The Mudcats attempted to get back in the game one inning later when Filippo Di Turi clobbered his second home run of the season, a solo shot, to right field. However, that would be as close as Carolina would get as Myrtle Beach added an insurance run in the sixth on a single from Angel Cepeda for the final 6-2 margin.

Nazier Mule (W, 1-0) put together a nice outing to earn his first victory of the season for the Pelicans as he allowed just one run and three hits with five strikeouts over his five innings of work.

The series rolls on Friday night at 7:05 when Carolina gives the ball to RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 0.00) and Myrtle Beach will oppose with LHP Evan Aschenbeck (0-0, 0.00).

