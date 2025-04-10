Crawdads Fall 4-2 on Thursday Night

Hickory, NC - Owen Hackman pitched into the sixth inning for the Augusta GreenJackets and Nick Montgomery led a seven-hit attack on the way to a 4-2 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday night at LP Frans Stadium.

Hackman pitched 5.1 innings, surrendering just two hits and striking out seven. The right-hander claimed his first win of the season as Trent Buchanan and Jackson Dannelly secured the win for Augusta. Dannelly's four-out save was his first of 2025.

For the Crawdads, Caden Scarborough suffered the setback, surrendering two runs in 3.2 innings to fall to 0-1.

Scarborough was at the top of his game through three innings, but ran into some difficulty in the fourth, giving up two hits and two walks. A two-run single from Luis Sanchez chased him from the game after 62 pitches.

Nick Montgomery singled twice, scored a run and drove home an insurance run in the fifth to lead the Augusta bats.

Maxton Martin continued his torrid open to the homestand with another multi-hit game. The single and triple for the Washington state native gives him eight hits in the first three games. The eight safeties equal the entire output by the Green Jackets through the first half of the series.

Tomorrow, Mason Molina toes the rubber for Hickory, as he will face off against Ethan Bagwell in the fourth game of this week-long series. First pitch is set for 7pm and can be seen on the Bally Sports Live app and MiLB.TV. It will be the first Llamas de Hickory game of the season and will be followed by post-game fireworks.

