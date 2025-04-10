Pelicans Named Tourism Partner of the Year

Earlier tonight, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans were named the Tourism Partner of the Year by the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce. The honor came during the MBACC's Annual Meeting at the Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grande Dunes.

Since 1999, the Pelicans have been a driving force in the local community as well as a strong partner for the hospitality and tourism industry.

"I'm so proud of our staff and our longstanding, passionate commitment to this wonderful community," stated Pelicans Chairman and Managing Partner Chuck Greenberg. "This is a tremendous honor. We thank the Chamber and hope to have the opportunity to serve Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand for many years to come."

The Pelicans organization has a tenured staff that is uncommon in Minor League Baseball. The 15-person full-time staff has 175+ years in Minor League Baseball with 150+ years in Myrtle Beach. This has led the Pelicans to become deeply rooted in the community and maintain strong relationships with partners and fans. These partnerships drive thousands of direct hotel bookings and meaningful traffic to local restaurants and attractions. Over 1,200 rooms booked directly for visiting teams, with hundreds of additional indirect rooms booked. Myrtle Beach is a must visit location for many baseball executives who travel throughout the season. Additionally, the Pelicans have been cited by youth sport organizers as a key inducement for teams to choose to stay and play in the area.

Team President Ryan Moore has been a leader in working directly with other attractions with the mentality "a rising tide lifts all ships". Cross promoting with other attractions has proven to be successful for not just the Pelicans but other area attractions. Past and current partnerships include Ripley's, WonderWorks, Medieval Times, Pirate Adventures Myrtle Beach, SkyZone, and more!

"In addition to serving this great community, making the Myrtle Beach area a better place to live, work, play, and visit is a key focus for the Pelicans," stated Moore. "On behalf of our entire staff, 'Thank You' to the Chamber for this incredible honor."

The team has focused on utilizing the ballpark for more than just Pelicans games. This mentality has led to a surge in non-Pelican events being hosted at the ballpark. The Pelicans now average over 140 events annually at the ballpark. Non-game day events have increased 70% since 2019.

The Pelicans invest in reaching out-of-market fans. The Pelicans annually travel to Chicago and to Spring Training in Arizona to promote the team and destination. The Pelicans have strong relationships with media partners. This has equated to $80M+ in ad value and an earned media reach exceeding 8.5 billion impressions. Creating non-game content that is showcased across the country has allowed for many locations to be highlighted alongside the Pelicans by taking our players/coaches to various attractions, restaurants, golf courses, and other top spots around Myrtle Beach.

Additionally, Moore champions the efforts of his staff to be involved in every possible aspect of our community. Locally, the Pelicans support 200+ charities annually. The Pelicans staff is involved with numerous boards, non-profits, and other organizations.

Opening Week continues through Sunday at Pelicans Ballpark as the Birds face off against the Carolina Mudcats. For tickets and information visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com, call 843-918-6000, or visit the box office.

