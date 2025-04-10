Pelicans Best MudCats 6-2, Earn First Home Win of 2025
April 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Carolina MudCats 6-2 on Thursday evening from Pelicans Ballpark.
The Pelicans (4-2) jumped on the Mudcats (5-1) in the bottom of the first inning, when Matt Halbach plated Alexey Lumpuy with a double to left. Michael Carico added a pair of runs on a two-run RBI single, pushing the Myrtle Beach lead to 3-0.
In the home half of the second inning, Leonel Espinoza highlighted the two-run frame by driving in Anderson Suriel with a single to right.
Carolina found the run column in the top of the fourth inning against Nazier Mulé (1-0), using an infield single by Demetrio Nadal to make it a 5-1 game.
Mulé shined in his season debut, tossing 5.0 one-run, three-hit innings while walking two and fanning five.
In the top of the sixth inning, Filippo Di Turi launched a solo homer off of Yoendris Gonzalez. The long ball was the first of the series for either team and cut the Pelicans lead to 5-2.
Angel Cepeda singled home Suriel in the bottom of the eighth, extending the Myrtle Beach lead back to four at 6-2.
The bullpen for Myrtle Beach tossed four innings, surrendering only one run. Brayden Risedorph allowed just one baserunner and struck out three across his 2.0 hitless innings.
Offensively, the Pelicans notched 11 hits as Lumpuy, Cepeda and Suriel led the way with two each. Halbach and Christopher Paciolla each collected doubles in the win. Carico's two RBI paced the offense.
The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, April 11th. LHP Evan Aschenbeck (0-0, 0.00) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 0.00) for Carolina.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from April 10, 2025
- Shorebirds Sweep Doubleheader against Woodpeckers - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Pelicans Best MudCats 6-2, Earn First Home Win of 2025 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Hillcats Suffer 13-6 Setback - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Crawdads Fall 4-2 on Thursday Night - Hickory Crawdads
- FredNats shake off slow start, beat Salem 7-4 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Early Blunders Cost RiverDogs in Sixth Straight Loss - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pitching Powers Fireflies to Third-Straight Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Pelicans Named Tourism Partner of the Year - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Mudcats Drop Contest to Myrtle Beach - Carolina Mudcats
- New Ballpark Treats Coming in Dash to the Dish - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 4.10 vs Charleston - Columbia Fireflies
- Salem Red Sox to Undergo Exciting Rebrand Ahead of the 2026 Season - Salem Red Sox
- GreenJackets Homestand Preview 4/15-4/20 - Augusta GreenJackets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stories
- Pelicans Best MudCats 6-2, Earn First Home Win of 2025
- Pelicans Named Tourism Partner of the Year
- Pelicans Fall to MudCats in Game Two of Opening Homestand, 9-2
- MudCats Hand Pelicans First Loss in 2025 Home Opener
- Pelicans Sweep RiverDogs with 5-2 Win in Series Finale