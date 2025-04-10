Pelicans Best MudCats 6-2, Earn First Home Win of 2025

Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Carolina MudCats 6-2 on Thursday evening from Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans (4-2) jumped on the Mudcats (5-1) in the bottom of the first inning, when Matt Halbach plated Alexey Lumpuy with a double to left. Michael Carico added a pair of runs on a two-run RBI single, pushing the Myrtle Beach lead to 3-0.

In the home half of the second inning, Leonel Espinoza highlighted the two-run frame by driving in Anderson Suriel with a single to right.

Carolina found the run column in the top of the fourth inning against Nazier Mulé (1-0), using an infield single by Demetrio Nadal to make it a 5-1 game.

Mulé shined in his season debut, tossing 5.0 one-run, three-hit innings while walking two and fanning five.

In the top of the sixth inning, Filippo Di Turi launched a solo homer off of Yoendris Gonzalez. The long ball was the first of the series for either team and cut the Pelicans lead to 5-2.

Angel Cepeda singled home Suriel in the bottom of the eighth, extending the Myrtle Beach lead back to four at 6-2.

The bullpen for Myrtle Beach tossed four innings, surrendering only one run. Brayden Risedorph allowed just one baserunner and struck out three across his 2.0 hitless innings.

Offensively, the Pelicans notched 11 hits as Lumpuy, Cepeda and Suriel led the way with two each. Halbach and Christopher Paciolla each collected doubles in the win. Carico's two RBI paced the offense.

The Pelicans continue a six-game homestand against the Carolina MudCats (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, April 11th. LHP Evan Aschenbeck (0-0, 0.00) is slated to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Bryce Meccage (0-0, 0.00) for Carolina.

