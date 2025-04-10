New Ballpark Treats Coming in Dash to the Dish

April 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced that they are adding specialty items to the menu on select Friday games during the 2025 season. Fans can try out the new menu items at the Grits Y'all cart stationed on the Scout Deck in right field.

Eight new menu items are planned for the first half of the season, starting tomorrow, April 11. They are as follows:

April 11 - Cheesesteak nacho helmets

April 25 - Brisket cheese fries

May 2 - Fried cinnamon sugar donuts

May 16 - Foot long corn dog

May 30 - Smoked turkey leg

June 13 - Chicken flautas

June 27 - Fried raspberry cheesecake

July 4 - Foot long grits dog

"Our Dash to the Dish options are a great opportunity for fans to come out to the ballpark and try something and twist things up a little bit," Fireflies Food and Beverage Director David Schrouder said. "These items push the envelope and are geared to bring more fun to our menu on some of our special nights."

The team is hosting the Midlands' first-ever drone show on the first Dash to the Dish April 11. Fans can purchase tickets for April 11 and all other Dash to the dish nights at FirefliesTickets.com.

