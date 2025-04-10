Shorebirds Sweep Doubleheader against Woodpeckers

April 10, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (3-3) earned a pair of victories over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-5) on Thursday as they swept the doubleheader by final scores of 4-1 and 5-0.

GAME 1

After a scoreless first two innings, Delmarva small-balled their way to the game's first run with a successful squeeze bunt by Andrés Nolaya as Alfredo Velasquez scored to make it 1-0.

Fayetteville answered in the third with an RBI double by Drew Brutcher with two outs, tying the game at one.

It remained 1-1 entering the fifth, but Delmarva broke through for three runs, starting with an RBI single by Fernando Peguero, followed by another squeeze bunt, this time by Raylin Ramos with Andrés Nolaya touching home, and Kevin Guerrero finished the inning with a run-scoring single to give the Shorebirds a 4-1 edge.

That would be enough for Delmarva as Carter Rustad kept the Woodpeckers off the board in the final two innings, closing out a 4-1 victory.

Coen Achen (1-0) was the winning pitcher in his first professional appearance by tossing four innings out of the bullpen while striking out six. Carter Rustad (1) earned his first career save by recording the final six outs, with Rafael Gonzalez (0-1) taking the loss for Fayetteville.

GAME 2

The Shorebirds grabbed an early lead in the nightcap as Yasmil Bucce pushed the first run home on a double play ball with the bases loaded to make it 1-0.

Delmarva's offense grabbed four more runs in the fourth, with Alfredo Velasquez getting it started with an RBI single. Edwin Amparo followed him with a two-run double. Amaparo scored moments later on a wild pitch to give the Shorebirds a comfortable 5-0 lead.

The story, however, was starting pitcher Chase Allsup, who pitched five scoreless innings in his home debut, striking out a career-best ten batters and giving up just one hit.

Alberto Leandro pitched scoreless baseball in the final two innings to complete a 5-0 shutout win and a third straight victory for Delmarva. The Shorebirds held the Woodpeckers to one hit in each game in a dominant display of pitching.

Chase Allsup (1-1) was awarded the win as the starter, with his mound opponent, Joan Ogando (0-1), suffering the loss for the Woodpeckers.

Eccel Correa (0-1) takes the mound on Friday for the Shorebirds as they go for a fourth-straight win, and he'll matchup with Raimy Rodriguez (0-0) of Fayetteville. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

