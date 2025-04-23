Early Offensive Explosion Helps Jackets Outlast Shorebirds

April 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The GreenJackets' bats came out hot against highly-touted starter Chase Allsup, tagging the righty for six runs in three innings as Augusta held on late for a 6-2 victory.

Allsup, a fourth rounder out of Auburn, was immediately taken to task by the top of Augusta's order. John Gil led off the game with an infield single, and promptly advanced to 3rd on a stolen base and throwing error. He came around to score two batters later, as Eric Hartman laced a single to right to open the scoring.

The 'Jackets continued adding runs in the next two frames, blowing the door open and creating a deficit the Shorebirds never recovered from. With two outs in the second, Owen Carey continued his strong start to the series with a 3-RBI double off the left field wall, bringing his RBI total to six in two games. Augusta tacked on two more in the 3rd, as Isaiah Drake clubbed an RBI triple, and scored on a throwing error to hand Allsup six runs and a loss.

On the pitching side, Luke Sinnard turned in the smoothest of his three professional starts, striking out a career high eight hitters in 4.2 innings without a run. When Sinnard finally ran out of gas, loading the bases with two outs in the 5th on a walk, single, and dropped third strike, Brett Sears was plucked from the pen and induced a weak liner from Maikol Hernandez to leave the bags full. It was a microcosm of the day for Delmarva, who left 12 men on base and went 1-13 with runners in scoring position.

Neither side mustered much offense in the back half of the game, as relievers Simon Leandro and Eccel Correa held Augusta without a run for the team's final six chances at bat. Sears, meanwhile, held firm until the 7th, when three soft singles loaded the bases with no outs. Raylin Ramos tapped a grounder for an RBI fielder's choice, but Sears punched out the next two hitters to once again quash the Shorebird rally.

Delmarva made one last gasp in the 9th, manufacturing a run against Reibyn Corona in a non-save situation. Ramos led off the inning with a ground-rule double, and advanced to 3rd on a wild pitch. A one-out sacrifice fly from Hernandez doubled the day's run total for Delmarva, and marked the first time in four games Augusta has allowed more than one run, but Corona struck out Fernando Peguero to give Augusta the win.

The combination of Sinnard, Sears, and Corona tallied 17 strikeouts on the night, the most by Augusta in a single game since May of 2024. Sinnard's 8 Ks were the most by a single pitcher so far this season, and Sears' 7 were the most by a reliever. The GreenJackets have now outscored opponents 24-5 in this four-game winning streak, and have won four in a row for the first time since last June.

Augusta will aim for a third consecutive win here at Perdue Stadium tomorrow night, lining up behind Owen Hackman as he becomes the first GreenJacket arm to start four times this year. Delmarva will send Yeiber Cartaya to the mound for his first start of the season, after three rough relief appearances to begin the campaign.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.