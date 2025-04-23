Mudcats Rained out Wednesday in Columbia

April 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - Due to inclement weather in the Columbia, South Carolina area, Wednesday night's game between the Carolina Mudcats and Columbia Fireflies has been postponed.

The game will be made-up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, both games will be 7-inning contests and game times will be announced later.

The series will continue Thursday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 P.M. at Segra Park.

Carolina returns to Five County Stadium on Tuesday, April 29 at 6:00 P.M. when they open a six-game series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

