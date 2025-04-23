RiverDogs, Anastopoulo Law Firm Announce Multi-Year Community-Focused Partnership

Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs are proud to announce the launch of a new multi-year partnership with the Anastopoulo Law Firm, focused on supporting the community and helping to make Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park a safer place.

The partnership centers around two core elements:

1. "Partners in Safety" - The Anastopoulo Law Firm is out to make the community a safer place, and this partnership with the RiverDogs helps to achieve that goal.

As the RiverDogs' partner in safety, the Firm has partnered with the RiverDogs and the City of Charleston to bring more attention and awareness to the danger of foul balls and other objects leaving the field of play at The Joe. Fans will notice that the City of Charleston extended the protective netting at the ballpark this year to provide a safer viewing experience.

And, while the extended net makes it more difficult for fans to catch foul balls in the stands, the Anastopoulo Law Firm and the RiverDogs will be tossing out baseballs to fans each game to make sure that fans still have a chance to go home with a souvenir.

As the RiverDogs Foul Ball Sponsor, the Firm is also donating $10 for every announced home foul ball to go toward protective equipment for the local non-profit Leveling the Field, which is creating opportunities for girls to start their journey in sports.

The Firm and the RiverDogs will also be giving first-time kid visitors to the ballpark a RiverDogs helmet gift to commemorate the start of their fandom.

2. "A Better Community" - The Firm and the RiverDogs are also focused on making the ballpark and the RiverDogs accessible to everyone in the community.

To that end, the Anastopoulo Law Firm is now the official presenting partner of the RiverDogs' beloved mascot, Charlie T. RiverDog. The Firm's partnership will allow the RiverDogs to expand Charlie's reach into the community and increase the number of community organizations with whom he interacts.

Fans attending a game at the ballpark will also notice the newly christened "Anastopoulo Law Firm Community Section," located in the ballpark's Section 201, which will serve, in part, as a bank of tickets to provide free tickets to non-profits focused on serving underprivileged communities.

"It's fantastic to see our team and the RiverDogs team join forces for safety," Partner Akim Anastopulo said. "Our organizations share a commitment to giving back to the community through their initiative to provide access to games for everyone, just as we strive to provide accessible personal injury representation for our neighbors across the Lowcountry."

"The most impactful RiverDogs partnerships are the ones that enable us to give back to the community, and we're thrilled to embark on this extremely meaningful relationship with the Anastopoulo Law Firm," said RiverDogs president Dave Echols.

"All of us at the firm are excited about our new partnership with the RiverDogs," Partner and trial lawyer Roy T. Willey IV said. "Making The Joe a safer place for everyone is a big win, and I'm really excited that we're also enhancing the fan experience with community seating and souvenir baseball tosses. But what excites me most is how our team's contributions will help local kids discover their passions. As a dad with a young ball player, the thought of more kids getting to enjoy baseball warms my heart. This is exactly the kind of community impact we believe in."

