April 23 Game vs Mudcats Postponed

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies games vs the Carolina Mudcats scheduled for Wednesday, April 23 has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Friday, April 25. The time for the doubleheader has yet to be determined.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Carolina Mudcats tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

Tomorrow is USC Night presented by E.F. Martin. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will get a free t-shirt, fans will get a chance to get pre-game autographs from select Gamecock student athletes and take pictures with trophies and it'll feel just like you're at a Gamecocks tailgate with our Budweiser Thursday specials. Enjoy $3 Budweiser, Michelob Ultra, Bud Light and fountain sodas at concession stands during the game.

