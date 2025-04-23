Pelicans, Cannon Ballers Postponed on Wednesday Night

April 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Due to inclement weather and additional storms in the area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Wednesday, April 23rd has been postponed. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 24th. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with game one scheduled for a 5:05 p.m. start. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one but not before 6:35 p.m. Both games will be 7-inning contests.

As a reminder, tickets for Wednesday's game cannot be refunded but it is good for any regular season game this year or any future year. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office the next time you come to Pelicans ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.