Pelicans, Cannon Ballers Postponed on Wednesday Night
April 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Due to inclement weather and additional storms in the area, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Wednesday, April 23rd has been postponed. The game will be played as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 24th. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. with game one scheduled for a 5:05 p.m. start. Game two will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one but not before 6:35 p.m. Both games will be 7-inning contests.
As a reminder, tickets for Wednesday's game cannot be refunded but it is good for any regular season game this year or any future year. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office the next time you come to Pelicans ballpark.
