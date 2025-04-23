Crawdads Rack up 17 Strikeouts in Loss

April 23, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads slide into third

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads slide into third(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - The Salem Red Sox defeated the Crawdads 4-0 in ten innings on Wednesday night in front of 1,297 fans at LP Frans Stadium.

The Crawdads, playing as their Llamas de Hickory identity for the second time this season, were deadlocked through nine frames with Salem as four Hickory pitchers combined to surrender just four hits while striking out 16 Red Sox hitters.

In the tenth, however, the Red Sox would send nine men to the plate, as Yoeilin Cespedes delivered the decisive blow in the game with a two-run double that stretched the Salem lead to 3-0.

Salem (7-10) added another run to close out the frame, giving eventual winner Matt McShane a 4-0 lead that he would make stand by retiring all three batters he faced in the tenth to claim his third win of the season.

In a game dominated by pitching, J'Briell Easley, Brock Porter, Dalton Pence and Eric Loomis kept the Red Sox off the board in regulation on their way to the 16 punch outs. The club finished the game with 17 strikeouts, giving Hickory 173 strikeouts for the season. That total is second in the Carolina, two behind Lynchburg's league leading total of 175.

Kai-Noa Wynyard was tagged with the loss, dropping his record to 2-1 in 2025. The loss for Hickory was their first extra-inning affair in 2025.

Beycker Barroso was one of four Hickory (8-9) hitters that recorded safeties, with Barroso adding a walk in the second inning.

Tomorrow, Caden Scarborough gets the start for Hickory as the club looks to claim their first win in the series against Salem. Devin Futrell will get the start for the Red Sox, as they seek their third straight win for just the second time this year. First pitch is set for 7pm and can be seen on the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv.

Tomorrow evening will be a Football Draft Party and Thirsty Thursday by Focus News. It is also Peoples Bank Thursday where customers can get a discounted ticket with their card. Teacher Appreciation by OrthoCarolina will continue as well.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.