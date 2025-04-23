Shorebirds Lose Second Straight to GreenJackets

April 23, 2025

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (4-13) suffered their second consecutive defeat against the Augusta GreenJackets (10-7) on Wednesday, losing 6-2.

Eric Hartman put Augusta in front early with a two-out, RBI single in the first inning, giving the GreenJackets a 1-0 edge.

They struck again in the second courtesy of Owen Carey, who cleared the bases with an opposite-field double, putting the Shorebirds behind 4-0.

Two more runs scored in the third on an RBI triple by Isaiah Drake, who also scored due to a throwing error, making it a 6-0 game.

Delmarva's offense struggled against Augusta starter Luke Sinnard, who pitched 4.2 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Eccel Correa silenced Augusta's offense in the later innings by delivering a season-high five innings of scoreless baseball while striking out four.

The Shorebirds offense finally scored in the seventh with an RBI fielder's choice by Raylin Ramos, narrowing the deficit to 6-1.

Ramos notched his third hit of the night to lead off the ninth inning and scored on a sacrifice fly by Maikol Hernandez, but that's as close as Delmarva could get, as they ultimately fell 6-2.

Reliever Brett Sears (2-1) secured the win in relief, while Chase Allsup (1-3) took the loss as the starter for the Shorebirds.

Delmarva looks for its first win of the series on Thursday, with Yeiber Cartaya taking the mound against Owen Hackman for Augusta. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

