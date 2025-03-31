GreenJackets Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, in partnership with the Atlanta Braves, are excited to announce the Opening Day roster for the 2025 season. The 30-man roster consists of 17 pitchers and 13 position players, under the guidance of a coaching staff helmed by second-year manager Wynston Sawyer.

For the second consecutive season, the Opening Day roster features five of the Braves' Top 30 Prospects, according to MLB Pipeline. Three of those top prospects made late season debuts with the GreenJackets in 2024 (INF John Gil, OF Luis Guanipa, RHP Ethan Bagwell), while the final two will be making their professional debuts in 2025 (RHP Luke Sinnard, C Nick Montgomery).

Gil, the organization's #14 prospect, played 39 games for the GreenJackets in 2024, flashing the speed and defense that have highlighted his profile in his first two professional seasons. At just 18 years old, the young shortstop turned heads both in camp and in the MLB Spring Breakout Game by having added muscle and strength to his frame.

Atlanta's #15 prospect, Luis Guanipa was considered the crown jewel of the organization's 2023 international signing class. A loud 2024 in the FCL saw the outfielder promoted to Augusta for 32 games, and he will likely patrol center field for the GreenJackets to start the year. Like Gil, speed, defense, and contact are the calling cards of Guanipa's toolset.

At 6'8, 250 pounds, right hander Luke Sinnard isn't difficult to find, and he'll look to stand out at SRP Park in his professional debut this season. Sinnard was the Braves' 3rd round pick out of Indiana University, and despite not throwing at all in 2024 as he recovered from Tommy John Surgery, his ceiling is high enough that MLB Pipeline named him the #21 prospect in the system. A high-spin fastball and two discernible breaking balls are his most notable offerings.

The lone position player drafted in the first 10 rounds by the Braves in 2024, catcher Nick Montgomery opted to turn pro rather than honor his commitment to Arizona State after hearing his name called in the 5th round. The California kid has a ton of power from the right side of the plate, and a plus arm behind the dish. He begins the year as the #24 prospect in the system without having registered an official at bat in pro ball yet.

Rounding out the Top 30 representation, #26 prospect Ethan Bagwell made his 2024 debut in the final week of the season, firing 2.2 innings at Grainger Stadium against the now-defunct Down East Wood Ducks. This year will offer the first extended look at the young righty, who turned pro out of the Illinois prep ranks rather than heading to play college ball at Missouri. Bagwell went in the 6th round to Atlanta, and his fastball has garnered the most praise from scouts thus far.

Nineteen of the thirty players that will start the season at SRP Park made at least one appearance in a GreenJackets uniform last season, including INF Luis Sanchez, OF Isaiah Drake, and RHP Reibyn Corona. All but two players were initially signed or drafted by the Braves, with the exceptions being INF Elio Campos, who was traded by the Dodgers last June, and RHP Samuel Mejia, who was pulled away from the Rays in the AAA portion of the 2024 Rule 5 Draft in December after spending all of last year with the Charleston RiverDogs.

Folks will get their first look at the 2025 GreenJackets on Wednesday, April 2nd, at the GreenJackets Meet the Team event for Media Members and Season Ticket Holders. The event will begin promptly at 5:30 at SRP Park, and conclude around 7:30. Players and coaches will be made available to the media upon request.

The GreenJackets open the 2025 season at home with a three-game slate against the Columbia Fireflies from April 4-6 at SRP Park, marking the 2nd consecutive season in which the Jackets have begun the year at home against Columbia. Tickets are going fast for this weekend's games, and can be purchased at greenjacketsbaseball.com, or by calling (803) 349-9467.

