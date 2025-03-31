Pelicans and WMBF Continue Partnership for 2025 Season

March 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







The Myrtle Beach Pelicans, Single-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, are once again teaming up with WMBF to offer a slate of games that will be broadcast on the Palmetto Sports and Entertainment Network. The 15-game schedule marks the second consecutive year for the partnership and a significant increase in the number of games aired. This broadcast package offers a solution for fans wishing to catch the Pelicans in action but who are unable to make it to the ballpark. It also offers local restaurants and businesses the opportunity to display Pelicans games to their customers.

"Partnering with WMBF to broadcast Pelicans baseball is an incredible opportunity to connect with our local community. These broadcasts not only bring the excitement of the game to more fans but also strengthen our ties within the Grand Strand. We're thrilled to expand our reach and provide even more ways for fans to enjoy Pelicans baseball," said Kristin Call, General Manager of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

The 15-game schedule will begin with the Pelicans' home opener on Tuesday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. against the Carolina Mudcats. Other games being broadcast on the network include:

- Friday, April 11th (7:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, April 22nd (6:35 p.m.)

- Saturday, April 26th (6:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, May 6th (6:35 p.m.)

- Tuesday, May 27th (7:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, June 10th (7:05 p.m.)

- Saturday, June 14th (6:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, June 17th (7:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, July 22nd (7:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, August 5th (7:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, August 19th (7:05 p.m.)

- Thursday, August 21st (7:05 p.m.)

- Tuesday, September 2nd (6:35 p.m.)

- Sunday, September 7th (1:35 p.m.)

"WMBF and Palmetto Sports & Entertainment are excited to expand our partnership this season and broadcast even more games," said WMBF Vice President & General Manager Robby Thomas. "We look forward to helping the Pelicans create new fans."

Catch every play on Palmetto Sports and Entertainment when you watch over the air on channel 32.3, channel 82 on HTC, and stream on Spectrum 2684.

The Pelicans' 2025 season will begin on the road in Charleston on April 4. The home opener is set for April 8 against the Carolina Mudcats. Tickets for the 2025 season are on sale now including single-game tickets and season memberships. A limited inventory of single-game tickets is also available for every home game, including Opening Night and July 4th. To purchase single-game tickets for 2025, visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/tickets. For more information or to purchase a season membership for the 2025 season visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/memberships, call 843-918-6000, or stop by the Front Office.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.