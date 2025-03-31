Brewers Announce Initial 2025 Mudcats Roster

March 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the initial roster for the Carolina Mudcats in advance of the 2025 season starting on April 4 when the Mudcats host the 2024 Carolina League Champion, Fredericksburg Nationals. The new roster features several returnees from the 2024 team including Brewers prospects Eric Bitonti, Braylon Payne and Marco Dinges.

Made (Milwaukee's 2024 Co-Minor League Player of the Year) and Payne (Milwaukee's First Round, 17th Overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft) rank second and 11th respectively on Milwaukee's Top 30 prospects list as published by MLB.com. Joining them on Carolina's talent-laden 2025 roster are other MLB.com Top 30 Brewers prospects including Bitonti (No. 8), Peña (No. 10) and Bryce Meccage (No. 16).

The official Opening Day roster, including jersey numbers, will be announced prior to opening game.

PITCHERS (17): Jesús Broca (LHP), Jesus Flores, Sam Garcia (LHP), Tanner Gillis, Melvin Hernández, Garrett Hodges, John Holobetz, Jack Hostetler, Bjorn Johnson (LHP), Miles Langhorne, Bryce Meccage, Anfernny Reyes (LHP), Bryan Rivera, Jack Seppings, Travis Smith, Josh Timmerman, Wande Torres (LHP).

CATCHERS (3): Blayberg Díaz, Marco Dinges, Yannic Walther

INFIELDERS (6): Josh Adamczewski (L/R), Luiyin Alastre (B/R), Eric Bitonti (L/R), Filippo DiTuri (B/R), Jesús Made (B/R), Luis Peña

OUTFIELDERS (4): Demetrio Nadal, Kay-Lan Nicasia (B/R), Braylon Payne (L/L), Reece Walling (L/R)

Of the announced players, 15 played for the Mudcats at some point during the 2024 season including the aforementioned Adamczewski, Bitonti, Payne and Timmerman. The list of returnees additionally includes Broca, Díaz, Dinges, DiTuri, Flores, Hernández, Nicasia, Reyes, Rivera, Seppings and Walling.

The initial 2025 roster additionally features 2024 draftees Braylon Payne (1st Round (17th overall), Lawrence E. Elkins (TX) HS), Bryce Meccage (2nd round, The Pennington School (NJ)), Marco Dinges (4th round, Florida State University), John Holobetz (5th round, Old Dominion University), Sam Garcia (8th round, Oklahoma State University) and Travis Smith (15th round, University of Kentucky).

Manager Nick Stanley is returning to lead the Mudcats in 2025. Stanley is entering his second year with the Mudcats and is joined this season by Pitching Coaches Paul Moeller and Blake Nation, Hitting Coach Austin Turner, Associate Coach Ricky Carvajal, Athletic Trainer Lauren Gottschall, Associate Athletic Trainer Alexis Fosmer, Strength and Conditioning Specialist Jim Buckley and Associate Strength and Conditioning Specialist Miller McCathren.

The 2025 season is set to begin on Friday, April 4 with the home opener against the Fredericksburg Nationals at Five County Stadium. The full schedule is available online at www.carolinamudcats.com/schedule.

