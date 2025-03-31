Andrew Chapman and Ryan Zimmerman Announced as 2025 Broadcast Team

March 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Fayetteville, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers are pleased to announce its broadcast team ahead of the 2025 season, welcoming back Andrew Chapman for his fifth season as lead play-by-play voice, and adding Ryan Zimmerman to round out the two-man booth. Fans can enjoy all 66 home games this season by subscribing to MiLB.tv or by listening live on the MiLB First Pitch app or at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com through the Listen Live tab.

Chapman has called over 500 Woodpeckers games across the last four seasons and begins his seventh year working in Minor League Baseball. He has been recognized as a two-time Carolina League Broadcaster of the Year by fellow broadcasters across the league circuit. Chapman has worked across the country in previous broadcast positions with the Jackson Generals, Biloxi Shuckers and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. He is a Stockton, California native and graduate from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

Zimmerman begins his first season working in Minor League Baseball and comes to Fayetteville by way of the American Association where he was the Broadcasting and Media Relations Director for the Gary SouthShore RailCats during the 2022 and 2023 summers. He has also called games for the University of Vermont women's basketball team over the last three years, including a pair of NCAA Tournament games. Ryan is a Chicago, Illinois native and attended the University of California Berkeley where he double majored in Applied Mathematics and Spanish.

The first regular season Woodpeckers game on MiLB.tv and fayettevillewoodpeckers.com will be Opening Day, Friday, April 4, with coverage starting at 6:50 p.m. ET. The Woodpeckers will play host to the Lynchburg Hillcats with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

Chapman and Zimmerman will also call an online only broadcast for the Battle of the Villes exhibition game against the Asheville Tourists on Wednesday, April 2nd with pregame coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m.

