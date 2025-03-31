WIS to Broadcast 14 Fireflies Games in 2025

Columbia, SC - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with WIS, today announced that 14 Fireflies games will be broadcast on Palmetto Sports & Entertainment, WIS 10.4 and WTES 16.2 during the 2025 Fireflies baseball season.

"The Columbia Fireflies are the perfect partners for Palmetto Sports & Entertainment," said WIS Vice President and General Manager Robby Thomas. "Our goal is to bring more live, local sports to our audience. Introducing Minor League Baseball's best Single-A franchise to new fans for free over the air is our absolute privilege."

This is the second year that the Fireflies and WIS have partnered together to broadcast live games for free over the air. Each game will have a 30-minute pre-game show and a post-game show broadcast live from Segra Park. The games will be broadcast by Fireflies play-by-play broadcaster John Kocsis Jr. and analyst Courtney Hollman.

"Partnering with WIS to broadcast even more Fireflies games this season was one of the easiest decisions that we have ever made." said Columbia Fireflies President Brad Shank. "We had so many fans tell us last year that they loved being able to catch some games when they couldn't be at Segra Park. We are grateful for this great partnership with WIS and we look forward to growing this partnership in the future."

Palmetto Sports & Entertainment will carry the following games in 2025:

Tuesday, April 8 vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm

Friday, April 11 vs the Charleston RiverDogs at 7:05 pm

Thursday, April 24 vs the Carolina Mudcats at 7:05 pm

Saturday, April 26 vs the Carolina Mudcats at 6:05 pm

Sunday, May 4 vs the Hickory Crawdads at 5:05 pm

Friday, May 16 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm

Sunday, June 1 vs the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at 5:05 pm

Tuesday, June 10 vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 7:05 pm

Saturday, June 14 vs the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers at 6:05 pm

Sunday, July 6 vs the Augusta GreenJackets at 6:35 pm

Saturday, August 2 vs the Fredericksburg Nationals at 6:05 pm

Friday, August 15 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 7:05 pm

Saturday, August 16 vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at 6:05 pm

Saturday, August 30 vs the Hickory Crawdads at 6:05 pm

In addition to seeing select Fireflies games on Palmetto Sports & Entertainment, WIS will be partnering with the Fireflies for multiple games this season.

WIS invites the public to attend "WIS Night" Tuesday, June 10 as the Fireflies take on Kannapolis. In addition to the night being celebrated as Fort Jackson night, WIS will feature giveaways, live sports and weather reports from the ballpark. WIS News, Sports, First Alert Weather, and Soda City Living personalities will make live appearances. The Fireflies and WIS will also partner to help provide tickets to recent Fort Jackson cadet graduates.

WIS will also play a role during Military Appreciation Night May 2 when the Fireflies host Hickory. WIS will honor Veterans and remember fallen military personnel with a Veteran's Line in the Right Field Pavilion.

The Fireflies Home Opener is right around the corner! Cheer on Columbia as they take on the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park Tuesday, April 8. Fans can purchase Opening Day tickets at FirefliesTickets.com.

