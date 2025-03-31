Senger Makes Opening Weekend Debut

March 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)

Catcher Hayden Senger with the Columbia Fireflies

Houston, TX - Over Major League Baseball's Opening Weekend, 2019 Fireflies catcher Hayden Senger made his Major League debut for the New York Mets. Senger is the first former Fireflies player to appear in his first Major League game in 2025 and the 26th overall former Columbia player in the Majors.

Senger got the call March 27 in the eighth inning as a defensive replacement with the New York Mets trailing 3-0. The Hamilton, Ohio native struck out in his lone at-bat but caught a scoreless frame behind the dish. He got the defensive call again Saturday and caught a second scoreless eighth inning for New York. This one was even more special for fans from the Midlands. Senger caught the final out of 2019 Columbia Fireflies teammate Jose Butto's outing. When Butto made his Major League debut in 2022, he was the 17th former Fireflies player to play in the bigs.

Senger played in 90 games for Columbia during the 2019 season. He hit .230 in just over 300 at-bats while tallying 21 two-baggers. That's tied for the seventh-most doubles in a season by a Fireflies player. The backstop caught 580 innings in the neon and navy to the tune of a .988 fielding percentage. The Mets 24th round pick of the 2018 draft also caught 33 of 87 steal attempts (38%) while in the South Atlantic League.

The Columbia Fireflies host their 2025 home opener April 8, as they welcome the Charleston RiverDogs to Segra Park. The season officially begins April 4 when the Fireflies travel to Augusta to face the GreenJackets.

