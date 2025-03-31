FredNats Announce 2025 Opening Day Roster
March 31, 2025 - Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, VA - In conjunction with the Washington Nationals, the Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the 2025 Opening Day roster. The roster includes 20 players that have appeared in at least one game for the FredNats before, and also includes nine players that played in the 2024 playoffs en route to the Carolina League championship. Additionally, nine members of the Nationals' 2024 draft class appear on the Opening Day roster.
As a reminder, the FredNats are hosting the annual preseason media day at Virginia Credit Union Stadium tomorrow, Tuesday, April 1, where the players and coaches will be available for interviews upon request. Media wishing to attend must RSVP to Eric Bach at ebach@frednats.com to receive the schedule.
Additionally, EVERYONE wanting to cover games at Virginia Credit Union Stadium this year - whether you attend media day or not - must FILL OUT THIS ONLINE FORM indicating interest in covering the FredNats this year.
Fredericksburg begins the 2025 campaign on Friday, April 4 at Carolina, and opens the home schedule on Tuesday, April 8 at 6:35 pm against Salem.
* = appeared for the FredNats in the past
^ = played in 2024 Carolina League playoffs
Pitchers (alphabetical order)
Austin Amaral*
Merrick Baldo*
Merritt Beeker^
Adam Bloebaum^
Matthew Bollenbacher*
Gavin Bruni
Robert Cranz^
Kevin Dowdell
Davian Garcia
Alexander Meckley^
Erick Mejia
Ryan Minckler
Bryan Polanco*
Angel Roman*
Yoel Tejeda Jr.
Erik Tolman*
Catchers
Kevin Bazzell^
Christian Fagnant
Nate Rombach*
Infielders
Everett Cooper III*
Randal Diaz
Jorgelys Mota^
Roismar Quintana*
Yoander Rivero*
Jackson Ross
Carlos Tavares
Outfielders
Moises Gallardo
Elijah Nunez*
Nate Ochoa^
Nick Peoples*
Cristhian Vaquero^
