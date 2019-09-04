Dawkins and Destino Make 2019 SAL Annual All-Star Team

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - In an announcement made by South Atlantic League President Eric Krupa, the Intimidators have landed outfielders Ian Dawkins and Alex Destino on the 2019 Annual All-Star Team. Dawkins was voted as a starter, with Destino landing on the All-Star Team as a utility outfielder. The All-Star Team was voted on by the 14 South Atlantic League Teams' Field Managers, General Managers, Sports Writers, and Broadcasters for a total of 56 votes.

A former standout at Sacramento State, Dawkins finished the 2019 SAL season as the SAL hit's leader, recording 159 hits through 131 games. Dawkins also placed in the top 5 in the following categories:

AVG: .298 (4th in SAL), Doubles: 38 (1st in SAL), Total Bases: 211 (1st in SAL), Runs: 75 (5th in SAL)

Although the outfielder proved to be the most consistent hitter all season long in the right batters' box, Dawkins was only recognized by the SAL as the Hitter of the Week one time (May 6-12). From May 18 - June 5, Dawkins collected a 20-game hit-streak (highest in SAL), including a 31-game on-base streak (highest in SAL) just before his hit-streak began. Throughout the 2019 campaign, Dawkins collected 39 multi-hit games, including 14 three-hit games and one five-hit game (May 9 at Lexington). In the month of May, the Kannapolis center fielder hit .419 at the plate, helping finish the first half of the season with a .338 average, the highest among active SAL players at the time. Dawkins was also the starting left fielder for the 2019 SAL All-Star Game in West Virginia.

Destino brings home his first award this season by making the SAL Annual All-Star Team as a utility outfielder. Much like Dawkins, Destino finished near the top 5 in most offensive categories through his 112 games in Kannapolis:

HR: 17 (6th in SAL), OBP: .376 (10th in SAL), SLG: .476 (3rd in SAL), OPS: .852 (4th in SAL)

Mixing in a cup of coffee with the Winston-Salem Dash (Advanced-A) from April 23 - May 1, Destino collected 38 multi-hit games with the Intimidators, including six three-hit games. Acting as almost a mirror image of Dawkins, the former South Carolina Gamecock outfielder collected a 15-game hit-streak from June 28 - July 13, while reaching base safely in 17 straight games.

In July, the corner outfielder hit .385 from the left side of the plate, smacking six homers and collecting 24 RBI. If being a corner outfielder and designated hitter wasn't enough for Destino, the lefty toed the rubber in three games for the Intimidators, tossing 2.2 innings, while recording three strikeouts, and allowing only two hits.

Dawkins was drafted in the 27th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the White Sox, while Destino was acquired in the 14th round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

Here is the entire 2019 SAL All-Star Team:

2019 South Atlantic League All-Star Team

Manager Kyle Moore Delmarva

Coach Justin Ramsey Delmarva

RH Pitcher Grayson Rodriguez Delmarva

LH Pitcher Seth Corry Augusta

Relief Pitcher Jesus Tona Augusta

Catcher Willie MacIver Asheville

First Baseman Mason Martin Greensboro

Second Baseman Greg Cullen Rome

Shortstop Terrin Vavra Asheville

Third Baseman Bobby Honeyman West Virginia

Utility Infielder Adam Hall Delmarva

Outfielder Canaan Smith Charleston

Outfielder Ian Dawkins Kannapolis

Outfielder Justin Dean Rome

Utility Outfielder Alex Destino Kannapolis

Designated Hitter Triston Casas Greenville

Most Outstanding Pitcher Seth Corry Augusta

Most Outstanding MLB Prospect Grayson Rodriguez Delmarva

Most Valuable Player Terrin Vavra Asheville

