Rempal Scores, Reign Falls

March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign kicked off the week with a 4-1 defeat in the first game of a back-to-back set against Colorado. Forward Sheldon Rempal scored his team's lone goal, with defenseman Sean Durzi and forward Brett Sutter tallying the assists.

Date: March 6, 2020

Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL36BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL36Photos

Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL36PostGameQuotes

ONT Record: (29-21-5-1)

COL Record: (32-17-3-1)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 1 1 -- 1

COL 1 3 0 -- 4

Shots PP

ONT 32 0/6

COL 40 1/5

Three Stars -

1. A.J. Greer (COL)

2. Hunter Miska (COL)

3. Nick Henry (COL)

W: Hunter Miska (15-5-3)

L: Matthew Villalta (10-6-2)

Next Game: Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ Colorado - 6:05 PM PST @ Budweiser Events Center

