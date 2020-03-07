Rempal Scores, Reign Falls
March 7, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign kicked off the week with a 4-1 defeat in the first game of a back-to-back set against Colorado. Forward Sheldon Rempal scored his team's lone goal, with defenseman Sean Durzi and forward Brett Sutter tallying the assists.
Date: March 6, 2020
Venue: Budweiser Events Center - Loveland, CO
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL36BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL36Photos
Post-Game Quotes: http://bit.ly/ONTCOL36PostGameQuotes
ONT Record: (29-21-5-1)
COL Record: (32-17-3-1)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 1 1 -- 1
COL 1 3 0 -- 4
Shots PP
ONT 32 0/6
COL 40 1/5
Three Stars -
1. A.J. Greer (COL)
2. Hunter Miska (COL)
3. Nick Henry (COL)
W: Hunter Miska (15-5-3)
L: Matthew Villalta (10-6-2)
Next Game: Saturday, March 7, 2020 @ Colorado - 6:05 PM PST @ Budweiser Events Center
