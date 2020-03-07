Oettinger's 45 Saves Fuel 4-1 Tex as Victory over Milwaukee

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 on Saturday evening. A 45-save night from netminder Jake Oettinger and a near perfect special teams night from Texas powered the stars to victory.

Texas came out strong in the first period of play creating numerous net front chances. At about the midway point of the period the Stars got their first look at the man advantage. It proved fruitful as Tanner Kero fed a pass from the left circle across to Jason Robertson who put it home for power play goal and an early lead. However, Milwaukee would respond with a goal before the period ended. A shot from the right circle deflected off of Oettinger's pads in front and Cole Schneider was on the doorstep for the put back that leveled the game at one.

The Stars got into some penalty trouble at the start of the second period but stopped the top power play unit in the AHL both then and on six chances throughout the game. Soon after, Reece Scarlett found the back of the net on a toe drag that brought the puck to the crease. He skated in from just under the right circle and deked the defender before sending a backhander past the goal line to regain the lead for Texas.

In the late stages of the period Texas got their opportunity on the man advantage and capitalized for the second time in the evening. With seven seconds remaining before the intermission, Josh Melnick fired a wrist shot from the right circle that hit off the cross bar and into the back of the net. Texas ended the night 2-for-3 on the power play, with an abbreviated 32 second advantage that followed a 4-on-4 series in the third period.

The Stars were outshot in the third period 17-3 as the Admirals pushed for two goals to force overtime. Oettinger and the defensive group for Texas held tight in front of the net and stopped the Admirals constant opportunities. With under two minutes left in the game and Troy Grosenick out of the net for an extra attacker, Joel Kiviranta helped feed Joel L'Esperance for the empty net goal to extend the advantage.

Oettinger was the man of the night making 45 saves on 46 shots, setting a personal record and the highest save total by a Texas goaltender since Max Legace made 48 saves against Bakersfield on Mar. 29, 2016 against Bakersfield. Grosenick suffered the loss stopping 27 of the 30 shots he faced.

Texas hits the road and will play the next four games against the Colorado Eagles and Tucson Roadrunners. Play begins Tuesday, Mar. 10 at 8 p.m. (CT) at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.

3 STARS OF THE GAME presented by Xerox Business Solutions Southwest

1. Jake Oettinger (TEX) 2. Reece Scarlett (TEX) 3. Jason Robertson (TEX)

